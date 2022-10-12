Dodgers resume winning ways against the Padres after layoff

Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías , the Dodgers led 5-0 after three innings and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres.

Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Dodgers won, 5-3, on Tuesday night in the NL Division Series opener.

The well-rested Los Angeles Dodgers raced out to a big lead early and hung on against the upstart San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles dominated in the regular season, owning a 14-5 advantage and outscoring San Diego, 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers claimed the NL West and the Padres finished second, 22 games back.

“We’ve seen a lot of them lately, especially in the last month or so,” Turner said. “Kind of knew what to expect. Still have to execute and still have to get the results, but I think we just were ourselves and didn’t give anything away.”

With Sandy Koufax watching from the owners’ box, Urías retired the first eight batters he faced until Austin Nola doubled with two outs in the third.

“We have to give a lot of credit to our offense,” Urías said through a translator. “They did a good job battling, getting those runs early and putting us in a good spot to win.”

Chris Martin, who had two saves this season, gave up a two-out single in the ninth to bring the potential tying run to the plate. He got Ha-Seong Kim to fly out to end it for his first career postseason save. Struggling closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers’ roster for this best-of-five matchup.

After Wednesday night’s Game 2, the series shifts south to San Diego for Games 3 and 4.

“No moral victories, but the latter part of the game was better than the first part for us,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We felt like we had a chance in the latter innings to win this game,” he said. “I think everybody is pretty eager to get back out here again.”

The Dodgers, who had five days off after drawing a bye, showed no signs of rust.

In the first, Turner hit a 419-foot shot into the left-field pavilion for his second career postseason homer and first as a Dodger. Two batters later, Will Smith doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out single for a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers batted around in the third, tacking on three more runs.

The Dodgers’ offense, baseball’s highest-scoring this season, went quiet after the third. Their lone baserunner was Freddie Freeman, who walked. Mookie Betts and Freeman were a combined 0 for 7 with two strikeouts.

Urías allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. The lefthander struck out six and walked none.

Mike Clevinger gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in 2⅔ innings. The righthander struck out three and walked two.

Gerrit Cole, Harrison Bader at home in NY

Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team.

They combined to make each other’s wishes come true.

Cole cruised for most of Tuesday night, Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, in New York in their AL Division Series opener.

After an unusual day off between Games 1 and 2, Nestor Cortes starts for the Yankees against Shane Bieber on Thursday. Rain is in the forecast.

Bader hit his first home run since the Yankees made the surprising deal to acquire him from St. Louis at the trade deadline, tying the score in Game 1 with a third-inning drive to left-center on a Cal Quantrill sinker after Steven Kwan had homered in the top half.

A graduate of Horace Mann School, 5 miles from Yankee Stadium, Bader was in a walking boot with a foot injury at the time of the trade and didn’t make his Yankees debut until Sept. 20.

“I want to validate myself,” Bader said. “I want to play hard and I want to show my teammates and I want to show —- my parents are in the stands — I want to show them all why I earned that uniform.”

The Yankees have won six straight postseason games against Cleveland dating to a comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the 2017 Division Series. The crowd of 47,807 roared from the first pitch.

“It was just a really awesome experience,” Cole said. “Sometimes when you feel the crowd or the energy, it sometimes can become a little easier just to quiet things down because it’s so loud. I don’t know if that makes sense, but it does to me.”

After Kwan’s homer, Cole hit Amed Rosario with a pitch and José Ramírez lined a gapper to left-center. Bader, a Gold Glove center fielder, saved a run by cutting off the ball and holding the runners at second and third. Cole escaped a bases-loaded jam by striking out Andrés Giménez with his 60th pitch.

“That may be the at-bat of the game right there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Cole needed just eight pitches in the fourth and allowed just two more runners, on a single and his only walk. He left after giving up one run and four hits in 6⅓ innings with eight strikeouts.

“We did a really good job early of driving his pitch count up,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “And then he had a real quick fourth inning, that kind of got him back into the game.”

Jonathan Loáisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes finished with two-hit relief to begin the best-of-five matchup. Holmes hit Owen Miller with a pitch before retiring the final two batters.

“Just had to check on my heart,” quipped Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who got a pacemaker last year.

AL Central champion Cleveland, playing on the 74th anniversary of its last World Series title, struck out nine times against the AL East-winning Yankees, who returned from a five-day layoff. Guardians batters had the fewest strikeouts in the majors during the regular season.

Tommy John surgery for Braves reliever Tyler Matzek

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months.

Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort.

“I hate it for him,” Snitker said in Atlanta before rain-delayed Game 2 of the NL Division Series against Philadelphia. “He struggled with things all year. Maybe this is the reason, and I think him going ahead and starting the process, I think he feels pretty good about that. Now he can go through his rehab and on the back end of that he’s still a young man and can have a really good career.”

Matzek, who spent time in May and June on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, went 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA this season, striking out 36 in 43⅔innings. He was a vital part of the postseason bullpen last year when the Braves won the World Series, appearing in each of Atlanta’s first eight games. That tied the major league record held by Jesse Orosco, Wade Davis and Greg Holland for consecutive outings to open a postseason.

Matzek struck out 11 batters with runners in scoring position, tied with Atlanta’s John Rocker in 1999 for the most by a reliever in a single postseason. One of Matzek’s best moments came with runners on second and third and a two-run lead in the seventh inning of the decisive Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. He struck out Albert Pujols, Steven Souza Jr. and Mookie Betts to get out of the jam.

Matzek is 8-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135⅔ innings in three seasons with Atlanta.

Orioles claim Jake Cave from Twins

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated righthander Jake Reed for assignment.

The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games in 2022, hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. Baltimore claimed Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in September, and he went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Orioles down the stretch.