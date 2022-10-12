EMass girls’ soccer: With 31 saves in two games, Lynn Classical’s Lauren Wilson headlines Players of the Week

Lily Ford, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior captain netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Attleboro to mark the fourth straight victory for the Trojans (10-2-0), and she added two more in a 5-0 blanking of New Bedford.

Alexis Greenblott, Newburyport — In two games, the sophomore registered 11 points. She netted a goal and two assists in 3-0 win over Georgetown, and she added three goals and another assist in an 8-0 win over Rockport.

Bryn Ryan, Arlington — The sophomore’s score against Melrose proved to be the winner for the Spy Ponders (9-2), and she added another goal in a 3-0 Middlesex win over Stoneham.