Mac Jones is showing better mobility in practice as Patriots prepare for Browns

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones looked more free and more easy Wednesday as the Patriots started preparations for Sunday’s game against the Browns with a full-pads practice.

The quarterback, recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, has missed the last two games. Brian Hoyer started in Week 4 against the Packers before an early concussion forced him to the sideline. Bailey Zappe took over in Green Bay and then led the Patriots to a home win over the Lions last Sunday.

Jones’s mobility was much improved over what he showed last week, though he still didn’t look as though he could put his full force behind his throws during the individual drills conducted during the window when reporters were allowed to observe.