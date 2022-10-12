Mac Jones is showing better mobility in practice as Patriots prepare for Browns

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones looked more free and more easy Wednesday as the Patriots started preparations for Sunday’s game against the Browns with a full-pads practice.
The quarterback, recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, has missed the last two games. Brian Hoyer started in Week 4 against the Packers before an early concussion forced him to the sideline. Bailey Zappe took over in Green Bay and then led the Patriots to a home win over the Lions last Sunday.
Jones’s mobility was much improved over what he showed last week, though he still didn’t look as though he could put his full force behind his throws during the individual drills conducted during the window when reporters were allowed to observe.
Jones went first in the rotation, followed by Zappe and practice squader Garrett Gilbert.
The Patriots had full attendance at the workout, including running back Damien Harris and receiver Nelson Agholor, both of whom left Sunday’s win with hamstring injuries.
Both players could still be classified as DNPs, based on how much they did after the stretching and jogging period. The participation/injury report comes out around 4 p.m.
Mac Jones (moving much better this week) and Bailey Zappe throwing early at #Patriots practice. The club had 100 percent attendance (including Damien Harris) at the start of the session. pic.twitter.com/3sKuj9jCWZ— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 12, 2022
Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a pair of sacks, including one that led to a scoop-and-score touchdown, in the victory over Detroit. Judon is the only player in the NFL with at least one sack in every game through five weeks.
