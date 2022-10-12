Massachusetts will take its time, but it’s possible sports betting could begin by the Super Bowl

It took Massachusetts more than four years to become the 36th state in the country to legalize sports gambling (which it did in August), and, best case, regulators at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission are still months away from finalizing the details.

Even at this week’s Global Gaming Expo, where vendors, casino executives, and operators have gathered to marvel at and extol the latest, loudest, and shiniest gambling devices, trends, and concerns, Massachusetts arrives with a sense of crafting a safe and consumer-friendly bill rather than prioritizing speed.

LAS VEGAS — Honk all you’d like, but Massachusetts isn’t budging out of its slow-and-cautious lane when it comes to launching sports betting.

That could mean the second half of January at casinos and early March for online betting.

“There’s not a huge responsible gaming presence here, but in other conferences I’ve participated in, Massachusetts has consistently been held up as the gold standard for responsible gaming at brick-and-mortar casinos,” said Nakisha Skinner, one of the five MGC commissioners responsible for overseeing, vetting, and eventually approving the regulations needed before a launch.

“Where I think the commission can adapt the policies in place for responsible gaming at casinos to the sports wagering arena, I think it will do so.”

So does Casey Clark, senior vice president of the American Gaming Association, which hosts the expo and is the national trade group of the casino industry.

“My experience with the MGC is that they’ve always been really good partners, they’ve worked well and collaboratively with the industry,” said Clark, who added that was especially so on the responsible gaming front.

“They’re very active and involved in that, and have been for many years, so this is not new to them. It’s not posturing just around sports betting, it really is important to them. But I think that’s true for regulators everywhere.”

After a protracted discussion last week, the MGC agreed to the January-March timeline that even casual sports fans recognize syncs up with the Super Bowl and March Madness.

The vote was 4-0, with Skinner abstaining, a reflection of her being uncomfortable tying a timeline that involves so many technical issues — especially around still new and unknown online issues — to sporting events.

“I’m not naive, I do want to be responsive to our sports fans, I do want to be responsive and respectful to the folks who want this, but I think there needs to be a balance to protect these very patrons,” said Skinner.

“Can we get all of that done between now and the Super Bowl or between now and March Madness? Arguably, the answer to that question is yes, for retail, because we know who we’re working with already; these are current licenses. But when we’re talking about mobile applications, again that’s a different ballgame.”

The MGC still has to work through issues, including possible restrictions on advertising and in-game betting, said Clark.

“People in Massachusetts have been betting on sports for a really long time, and people in the region are betting on sports, some legally,” he said. “What we’re excited about is bringing people into the legal market and having them inside the tent with the right kind of consumer protections that only exist there.

“I think it’s going to continue to be interesting to see what happens. We’ve got many clear opinions about not putting restrictions in place that’ll keep people in the illegal market.”

The AGA voiced determination here to apply pressure to bring illegal betting operators to their financial knees and direct the estimated $150 billion bet illegally each year into legal operators’ coffers. With that comes a related effort by the industry to prioritize responsible gaming, a recognition that state lawmakers have concerns in that area.

Those concerns sometimes take work and especially time before they’re eliminated.

