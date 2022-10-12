MIAA basketball committee calls a timeout on proposal for extending football season

“They continually work to satisfy their sport without an understanding of the negative effect it has on the winter sports,” Ruggiero said.

Cohasset boys’ basketball coach Bo Ruggiero expressed his displeasure with the recent proposal from the state football coaches’ association that would create three postseason rounds in an 11-day window after Thanksgiving, adding one full week to the season. Ruggiero said that dual-sport players already are missing one week of basketball practices because of football playoffs; adding another week (for the 16 Super Bowl qualifiers) would be unfair.

FRANKLIN — In advance of the 2022-23 winter season, and Year 2 of the statewide tournament, the MIAA basketball committee convened Wednesday morning. But the most spirited discussion centered around football.

Advertisement

Representing the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches’ Association, Steve Reno (Millbury girls) and Rick Grady (Dover-Sherborn boys) echoed that sentiment later in the session.

Upon a recommendation from Bob Rodgers, the athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at Whitman-Hanson, the committee voted 16-0-1 in non-support of any proposal to extend the fall season past its current date.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We do a lot for football. We do a lot of changes for football,” said Dave Shea, athletic director for the Worcester Public Schools AD. “Quite frankly, I don’t want to be rude, but I’m almost sick of — every time we come to [the MIAA office), it’s like, ‘What about football?’”

St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall added that, while noteworthy, the proposal is just a proposal and not currently close to being enacted. It will go in front of the football committee in January.

Regarding the 2022-23 season, the Tournament Management Committee has decided to keep the same 10-point maximum margin of victory component in place for this year’s power ratings, effectively overruling a unanimous vote by the basketball committee last May to drop the maximum MOV to 1 point.

Advertisement

MIAA liaisons Peter Smith and Jim Clark explained that the TMC wanted to get more data under the current MOV boundaries, but that they are open for future flexibility.

“It’s not that the voices in this room haven’t been heard,” Smith said. “That information was shared with the TMC. I think other sports came with recommendations as well.”

▪ A few committee members expressed displeasure with how the MIAA announced its new competitive equity tool that will be determining division alignments starting with the 2023-24 season. Members also wondered what the criteria will be for teams wishing to appeal their divisional alignment.

▪ Officials representative William Boutilier emphasized the shot clock changes coming this season to line up with NFHS mandates. High school basketball will now use a 35-second shot clock (instead of 30) that resets to 20 seconds on a defensive violation (instead of 15) with less than 19 seconds on the shot clock. Referees will no longer be signaling a 10-second count with their arms; those 10 seconds will line up with the shot clock and start when the offense has possession.

▪ Also among the rule changes: All hair devices and adornments will be deemed acceptable for competition as long as they do not pose injury risk to a player on the court.

▪ There was no discussion about the 2023 state championship sites. All 10 finals were held at the Tsongas Center last March.



