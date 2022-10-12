Northeastern women’s hockey star Alina Mueller wants to finish with a flourish

And this season, her last for the Huskies, Mueller is grateful to be healthy to start the season.

The chance to come to the United States and play college hockey. Landing at Northeastern, where her team has been one of the most dominant in the country since 2019. Playing in three Olympics for the Swiss national team and winning a bronze medal in 2014.

“I’m practicing gratitude and thankfulness every day that I get to be out here practicing,” said Mueller, who is in her graduate year. “It helps me enjoy hockey even more.”

Last season, Mueller played in just 21 of NU’s 38 games because of an injury in the fall and then the Beijing Olympics in February. Despite that, she scored 39 points and led the nation by averaging 1.86 points per game. She was named the Hockey East postseason MVP after tallying two goals and seven assists over the Huskies’ three games.

It was a long season, ending in the NCAA semifinals, which did not allow Mueller much of a break before she suited up for the Swiss team at the World Championships in late August, before returning to Huntington Avenue days later.

Regardless of the schedule, Mueller hasn’t lost her stride, already collecting four goals and two assists in the Huskies’ four games so far this fall. This past weekend, in a rematch of last year’s Hockey East championship against Connecticut, she set the program record for game-winning goals with 21 and reached 200 career points.

Mueller has been one of the best NCAA players since her freshman year; she has been a Patty Kazmaier Award top 10 finalist every season of her career and a Hockey East First-Team All-Star three times. Her best season so far was her sophomore campaign, when she had 66 points and led Hockey East in scoring.

But she is hoping that this season, her last with collegiate eligibility, is her best both when it comes to finding the back of the net and as the Huskies captain.

Among Mueller's accolades is an Olympic bronze medal she won with Switzerland in 2014. Mark Lorenz

“Obviously the experience I have been able to gain from the last four years has been amazing,” said Mueller. “I’ve grown more into a role model and a leader both on the ice and off.”

Mueller has been helping the team’s talented freshmen, who will be the future of Northeastern hockey after she graduates. She is impressed with the group so far, and thinks the program she loves is in good hands.

“They have done a great job embodying all of our values,” said Mueller. “They are great players, great characters. They are doing a great job.”

One thing Mueller wants to impart to her new teammates is how special the culture of NU women’s hockey is. She is thankful for the opportunity she had to play college hockey, which she credits for lifting her game to the next level, making her one of the most dominant forwards in the world.

“I have said it before, it is a dream for me to be here and play hockey,” said Mueller. “I’m trying to enjoy it while I can. I know that, sadly, soon this will not be the case.”

Winning in Worcester

Last Saturday, Holy Cross opened Hockey East play by recording the biggest victory of its five seasons in the league, a 2-1 win over nationally ranked Vermont.

In their time as a Hockey East team, the Crusaders have won no more than five games in a season, last year finishing 3-30. Those results weren’t surprising, given that when they entered the league, they had not previously played an entirely Division 1 schedule and had to build a more competitive roster.

It was anticipated that it would take time for Holy Cross to grow, and it hit milestones annually, such as defeating Boston University for the first time last season.

Saturday’s win might have been a surprise to outsiders, but the Crusaders (2-2) are expecting big wins like this moving forward. They want to show they aren’t the Holy Cross of old.

“From a team standpoint, there is a switch that has been flipped,” said coach Katie Lachapelle during Hockey East Media Day. “Whether it was in the spring last year, or over the summer, it’s really been team-led, which is always a good thing.”

Holy Cross has one of the strongest groups of freshmen on the East Coast this season, but it was the upperclassmen who powered Saturday’s win. Seniors Mary Edmonds (who played club hockey for the Boston Junior Eagles program) and Carly Beniek were the goal scorers. Lachapelle anticipated her older players rising to the occasion.

“They want to take a step forward in our play,” said Lachapelle, who also coaches the US U18 team. “Our nine new players are going to help us make a big jump, but our leadership have put us in a good position of being able to push everybody.”

