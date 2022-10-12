fb-pixel Skip to main content
Seahawks will move kickoff if it conflicts with Mariners in the ALDS on Sunday

By Associated PressUpdated October 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Seahawks will accommodate the Mariners Sunday, if necessary.Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

If there is a Game 4, the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time rather than the currently scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff. The game will still be broadcast by Fox.

If necessary, Game 4 between the Mariners and Astros is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. local time.

If there is no baseball game Sunday, the Seahawks and Cardinals will stay with the original start time of 1:05 p.m.

