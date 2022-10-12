Biden’s national security strategy focuses on China, Russia, and democracy at home

In his 48-page national security strategy, which every new administration is required to issue, Biden made clear that over the long term, he was more worried about China’s moves to “layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy” than he was about a declining, battered Russia. More than six months after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military appears less fearsome than it did when the first drafts of the document circulated in the White House in December.

President Biden declared Wednesday that the overwhelming challenge for the United States in the coming years would be “outcompeting China and restraining Russia” while focusing on restoring a damaged democracy at home.

Advertisement

“Russia and the PRC pose different challenges,” Biden wrote, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China. “Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown.”

China “is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective,” the president wrote.

Biden’s strategy is notable for its erasure of the distinctions between domestic and foreign policy; it argues that the source of US strength will come from a reaffirmation of the nation’s democratic traditions. But it also comes at a critical time in superpower conflict, as China is on the rise and seeking to rewrite the rules of commerce, surveillance, and influence over other countries and Russia is seeking to redraw national boundaries. Allies and adversaries alike will examine the strategy for indications of Biden’s commitment to standing up to both opponents.

The president took some unusual positions, especially for a Democrat. He urged a speedier modernization of the military, though critics say his budget does not reflect his ambitions. And he took a dark view of the benefits of globalization, describing at length how it has fueled pandemics and disinformation and contributed to supply chain shortages.

Advertisement

And Biden returned to a theme he has established since his second month in office, describing a coming struggle as one of autocracies versus democracies. He said the United States must invest with allies and private industry as part of a Western effort to reduce dependence on adversaries.

The strategy document was held up last winter, as it became clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent and that the US relationship with its European allies was about to undergo a tremendous test. The revised document celebrates a new coherence among NATO countries but also includes warnings to Moscow that were clearly inserted to reflect a new era of containment, the word used during the Cold War to restrain the biggest challenge at the time: Soviet expansionism.

“The United States will not allow Russia, or any power, to achieve its objectives through using, or threatening to use, nuclear weapons,” the new document says. But the sentence stands alone, with no clarification of the meaning of “not allow” or discussion of the US and NATO response if President Vladimir Putin of Russia chooses to use a tactical nuclear weapon to make up for the failures of his conventional force in Ukraine. Biden declined to go into detail about his options when pressed on CNN on Tuesday in an interview with Jake Tapper.

Advertisement

The opening sections of the strategy are mostly domestic agenda, led by the reinvigoration of key technologies and starting with the ability to produce the most advanced semiconductors.

“We have broken down the dividing line between foreign policy and domestic policy to make far-reaching investments here at home in our industrial and innovation base,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters Wednesday morning.

Biden recently traveled to Ohio to help break ground on a new Intel facility and to an IBM site in upstate New York, celebrating investments made by the federal government through the newly passed CHIPS Act. But it will be years before those plants — and others built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung in the American Southwest — will be in production. Even then, they will account for a tiny fraction of the most advanced microelectronics that American industry consumes.

Sullivan said the strategy was driven chiefly by a changed landscape, one the document describes bluntly: “The post-Cold War era is definitively over.”

“We have entered a decisive decade with respect to two fundamental strategic challenges,” Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. “The first is the competition between the major powers to shape the future of the international order,” he said, and the second to deal with transnational challenges such as “climate change, food insecurity, to communicable diseases, to terrorism, to the energy transition, to inflation.”

The past few weeks have shown how difficult some of those will be.

Advertisement

Biden was undercut by Saudi Arabia, which he visited over the summer, when the kingdom led a movement in OPEC last week to cut oil production after telling him it would increase it. The OPEC move contributes to inflation, and it also aids Russia’s effort to finance the war in Ukraine. Biden said Tuesday that he would reconsider his relationship with the Saudis and make them pay a price.

China’s cooperation on climate issues has slowed to a near halt; “strategic stability” talks with Russia on limiting nuclear arsenals have ended.

“Russia now poses an immediate and persistent threat to international peace and stability,” the document says, a sharp departure from decades of strategies that discussed working to integrate Russia and the West. “This is not a struggle between the West and Russia. It is about fundamental principles of the U.N. Charter, which Russia is a party to, particularly respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition against acquiring territory through war.”

Putin clearly sees it differently: He claims Ukraine was always part of Russia, back to the era of the czars, and has described this moment as driven by the West’s effort to contain and starve Russian power.