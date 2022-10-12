fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

By ADAM SCHRECK The Associated Press,Updated October 12, 2022, 22 minutes ago
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1.Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported the interruption and said backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

“This repeated loss of #ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site,” Grossi tweeted.

