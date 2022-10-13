Author readings around Boston Oct. 16-22

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Gus D’Angelo (“National Parks A to Z: Adventure from Acadia to Zion!”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Tony Massarotti (“This Is Our City: Four Teams, Twelve Championships, and How Boston Became the Most Dominant Sports City in the World”) reads in person at 5 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
MONDAY
Carole Emberton (“To Walk about in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner”) and Anne F. Hyde (“Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West Kindle Edition”) in conversation with Meaghan E. H. Siekman at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets are $65) . . . Robin DiAngelo (“Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm”) is in conversation with David Leonard in person at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (“Mad Honey”) in conversation with Tim Ehrenberg in person at 7 p.m. at Memorial Church (tickets are $32 and include a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Chelsea Clinton (“Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $20.18 and include a copy of the book) . . . Erika Hayasaki (“Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Dani Shapiro (“Signal Fires”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lydia Millet (“Dinosaurs”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sacha Lamb (“When the Angels Left the Old Country”) is in conversation with Rebecca Podos in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Bina Venkataraman (“The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at J.V. Fletcher Library . . . Jackie Polzin (“Brood”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Alena Dillon (“Eyes Turned Skyward”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Robin McLean (“Pity the Beast”) in conversation with Sabina Murray in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Eric C. Gray (“Backyards to Ballparks: More Personal Baseball Stories from the Stands and Beyond”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
WEDNESDAY
Anand Giridharadas (“The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy”) is in conversation with Deval Patrick at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre (tickets are $32 and include a copy of the book) . . . Lisa Franco (“My Dearest Darling: Letters of Love in Wartime”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . John Willis (“Nagasaki: The Forgotten Prisoners”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Veronica Roth (“Poster Girl”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (tickets are $27.99 and include a copy of the book) . . . Tony Massarotti (“This Is Our City: Four Teams, Twelve Championships, and How Boston Became the Most Dominant Sports City in the World”) reads in person at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 or $31.88 for admission and a copy of the book, fees not included).
THURSDAY
Elizabeth D. Leonard (“Benjamin Franklin Butler: A Noisy, Fearless Life”) is in conversation with Kanisorn Wongsrichanalai in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $10 or free for members, virtual attendees, and EBT cardholders) . . . Adrienne Raphel (“Our Dark Academia”) and Sara Deniz Akant (“Hyperphantasia”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Maureen Callahan Smith (“Grace Street: A Sister’s Memoir of Grief & Gratitude”) is in conversation with Maryanne O’Hara at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jeremi Suri (“Civil War by Other Means: America’s Long and Unfinished Fight for Democracy”) is in conversation with Jonathan Kirshner in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Joanna Margaret (“The Bequest”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
FRIDAY
Stephanie Burt (“We Are Mermaids: Poems”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Daniel Gross (“A Banker’s Journey: How Edmond J. Safra Built a Global Financial Empire”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Anna Badkhen (“Bright Unbearable Reality: Essays”) is in conversation with James Wood in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
SATURDAY
Pearl AuYeung (“The Best Kind of Mooncake”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Helen Benedict and Eyad Awwadawnan (“Map of Hope and Sorrow: Stories of Refugees Trapped in Greece”) read at noon at Brookline Booksmith.