Director Mat Whitecross explores the sonic side of Bond in ‘The Sound of 007′

Over 60 years and 25 films — Oct. 5 marked the anniversary of “Dr. No,” the first Bond film to hit theaters — music has been as much a part of the movies as fancy cars, death-defying adventures, and vodka martinis prepared a certain way. Director Mat Whitecross explores the history of Bond music in his new documentary, “ The Sound of 007 ,″ now streaming on Prime Video.

A good soundtrack enhances the viewing experience for moviegoers. And when it comes to music in film, to borrow a phrase from Carly Simon’s iconic song from “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977), nobody does it better than the composers featured in the James Bond franchise.

The night before the film’s release, “The Sound of 007″ concert was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Artists included the legendary Shirley Bassey, who performed her signature Bond songs “Goldfinger” and “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Whitecross, whose previous works include “Oasis: Supersonic,” “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams,” and the Showtime boxing documentary “The Kings,” spoke with the Globe about his latest documentary.

Q. How did you get involved in this project?

A. We were doing this project about the Paralympics [”Rising Phoenix,” a documentary which featured 12 athletes from 11 countries heading to the 2021 Tokyo Games], which we were shooting on and off for two years, and one of the execs on that was a producer named John Battsek. And he just said one day, “Do you fancy doing something on James Bond?”

I was like, “Yeah!” Like most people on the planet, I love the Bond films, but then I just thought, what’s the angle? And he suggested I just go in and meet Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson], the Bond producers.

So I met with them, and they’re lovely people. They had the 60th anniversary coming up, and they knew they did not have a film to coincide with it, so we started brainstorming, and of all the ideas that we raised in the room that day, the one that stuck was doing something about the music, which there had never been an official one produced by Barbara and Michael.

Q. Do you have a favorite Bond song?

A. It’s funny because any series that runs for 60 years, there’s going to be films that you love more than others, there’s going to be songs that you love more than others, and then if you asked me in an hour’s time, I’d have a different one, or if you asked me at a different stage of life, it keeps changing.

So it’s hard, but if I have to pick one, I’d say “We Have All the Time in the World.” Having said that, the first Bond film I ever saw in the cinema was “The Living Daylights,” and I remember running out and buying the A-ha theme.

Is it boring to say “Diamonds Are Forever” or “Goldfinger”? Those would be the gold standards.

Q. What does the music in each film say about the time of the film’s release, and what was going on in the world?

A. One of the things that’s unique to Bond which I really love is, it has one foot in in the present day, and another foot in the past and in the history of Bond.

Obviously, there’s a commercial aspect to it. They try and find the biggest artists in the world right now. So you have to make something of this time … but it also has [to have] a kind of timeless quality. It’s this really fascinating hybrid of different elements that have to be inside Bond.

It’s got to be big enough to go from lounge music and the swing bands at the beginning, all the way through to rock and roll with Paul McCartney, and new wave with Duran Duran and A-ha … to the kind of low-fi, stripped-down star like Billie Eilish. And yet somehow, within that there is a continuity.

They are kind of all James Bond, and when it strays too far — you know, sometimes when it’s controversial — people don’t like it. It starts to mess around with the template too much, so it’s a very difficult balancing act.

Q. Daniel Craig sat down with you. What was he like to interview?

A. Daniel Craig was great. It’s funny because he is unbelievably smart and eloquent about music, but in common with a lot of actors, he doesn’t think he is. He had brilliant answers to all my questions, but then he would stop in the middle of the sentence and go “Well listen, what the hell do I know? I’m an actor. I don’t know, you should be talking to the musicians.”

It was more just reassuring him that what he was saying was interesting.

From his point of view, he was like, “Look, I don’t get involved in the music,” even though he’s kind of a producer in the last couple of films, that’s more Barbara’s area. But in reality he’s a massive music fan.

Q. Were you able to find out who the next James Bond will be?

A. [Laughing] Yeah. They told me. I’ll mouth the name.

It’s funny, isn’t it, because it’s one of those things, in talking about the music, everyone’s desperate to know who the next Bond is. But also, everyone is desperate to know who the next singer is, which is kind of bizarre when you think about how it doesn’t happen in any other films.

Q. Anything you want to add?

A. I think we all know that music is important to film, but it’s uniquely important to Bond. It really is 50 percent of the equation. That’s what makes it so interesting in cinematic history.

Hans Zimmer can play “We Have All the Time in the World” at crucial moments in “No Time to Die.” It’s not only a classic song by Louis Armstrong and John Barry, but it also evokes the tragedy at the end of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” when Bond’s wife is murdered.

It’s a shorthand to tragedy. If you know, you know. You’re like, something terrible is going to happen. Is it going to happen to Bond? His girlfriend?

Q. It’s interesting you say that, because when I heard the song in “No Time to Die,” I just went, “uh-oh.”

A. Exactly! Which is great. And then you might go and see it with somebody who’s never seen a Bond film before, and they’ll be like “OK, it’s a great tune.” But for you, it’s doing more. So yeah, I love that side of things. And I think that’s what made this so enjoyable to make.

Interview was edited and condensed.

