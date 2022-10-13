Dramas call the tune on Broadway

NEW YORK — As often as not, what gets Broadway buzzing is a hot new musical — “Hamilton,” “Hadestown,” “A Strange Loop” — or a lavish musical revival that showcases a glittering marquee name, such as “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman.

But for my money, the most exciting onstage action in New York is currently being generated by dramas where the words are the music.

I’m talking about powerhouse productions of four very different, brilliantly written plays: Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” Martyna Majok’s “Cost of Living,” and Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt.”

While their thematic weightiness would have to be measured in tonnage, none of these just-opened productions registers as ponderous.

Instead, they are alive with reminders that there’s always something new to discover in the work of a great writer, whether it’s a titan like Miller, whose “Salesman” is about as canonical as it gets but still lands with the force of a gut-punch; Wilson, who died 17 years ago this month, the massive scope of his legacy becoming clearer with each revival of his work; the Polish-born Majok, who at 37, has already forged an impressive track record; and Stoppard, at 85 still possessed of a magician’s ability to make the English language dance, somersault, or combust.

Moreover, the revivals of “Salesman” and “Piano Lesson” and the Broadway premiere of “Cost of Living” (all three plays are Pulitzer winners) are making this a season of firsts on Broadway in terms of casting and direction, setting precedents when it comes to race, gender, and disability.

The company of "1776." Joan Marcus

Also notably diverse — with a multi-racial, multi-ethnic cast that identifies as female, transgender, and nonbinary — is the revival of “1776″ that transferred to Broadway after originating in May at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater.

But to my mind the production is not strong enough to overcome the fundamental mismatch between what the 1969 musical actually is and the statement co-directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus want it to make in 2022.

Let’s look at the quartet of dramas that are leading the way into Broadway’s fall season.

Wendell Pierce in Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." Joan Marcus

“Death of a Salesman’’ — The wrenching, Miranda Cromwell-directed revival of Miller’s classic is set in Brooklyn in 1949, the year “Salesman” premiered. It’s led by a fiery Wendell Pierce (”The Wire,” “Treme”) as Willy Loman and Sharon D. Clarke (”Caroline, or Change”) as Linda Loman.

With Khris Davis as Biff and McKinley Belcher III as Happy, this “Salesman” is making history as the first Broadway production of Miller’s play to feature Black actors as the four members of the Loman family. Adding to that milestone is the presence of André De Shields, coming off his long run as Hermes in “Hadestown,” as Willy’s deceased older brother Ben, the embodiment of the success that eludes Willy, a specter in an elegant white suit summoned by Willy in memory and imagination. Haunting snatches of Femi Temowo’s “When the Trumpets Sound” are sung by the cast at the start of the play and by Clarke’s Linda at the end.

What makes this “Salesman” work so well is how subtly it balances racial specificity with the universality that has long been the play’s hallmark. On the one hand, Willy is, as always, the Everyman crushed beneath the heartless machinery of his delusional version of the American Dream. Whereas Philip Seymour Hoffman emphasized Willy’s psychological disintegration in the 2012 Broadway revival of “Salesman,” Pierce’s Willy still has some pugnacity left, is still determined to go down fighting. He rages against the dying of that destructive dream.

But as a Black man, he is battling forces previous Willys have not. Even as he insists that America is “the greatest country in the world,” the reality is that Pierce’s Willy is struggling to stay afloat in a racist nation — an extra layer of depth that is illustrated by director Cromwell with small but telling touches.

For example, there’s a poignant scene in “Salesman” when Willy confides to Linda his fear that he is “fat” and seen as “foolish to look at” by customers. In Miller’s script, Willy describes how he struck another salesman in the face because as he walked by the man “I heard him say something about — walrus.” In Cromwell’s production, Pierce’s Willy says: “I heard him say something about … ,” leaving the sentence unfinished. As he and Linda exchange a long look, the audience is left to absorb the likelihood that what the salesman said was much uglier than “walrus.”

Another example of racial undercurrents: One of the most devastating scenes in any “Salesman” occurs when Willy is summarily fired from the company after decades of loyal and exhausting service. But this “Salesman” adds twists that underscore the callousness not just of capitalism but of white supremacy. First, when Willy’s young white boss, Howard (Blake DeLong) accidentally knocks over a cigarette lighter, Howard stands there, waiting — it’s an excruciatingly long pause — for Willy to pick it up. After Howard leaves his office, he returns, hand outstretched; Willy goes to shake his hand but the boss walks right past him, as if he is invisible, and picks up the lighter from his desk.

Clarke’s Linda Loman manifests more steel in her spine than is customary with the character. When this Linda says that “Attention must be paid” to Willy and the tragedy enveloping him, it’s not a plea but a command. But the enduring heartbreak of “Death of a Salesman” is that the country Willy believed in so fervently is paying no attention to him whatsoever.

John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson in "The Piano Lesson." Julieta Cervantes

“The Piano Lesson’’ — One thing the cast of any August Wilson play can be sure of is that he will have spread a feast of dialogue before them. The cast of the “Piano Lesson” revival — led by Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington — makes a memorable meal of it.

Set in Pittsburgh in 1936, “The Piano Lesson” revolves around a fierce contest of wills between siblings Boy Willie (Washington) and Berniece (Brooks). At issue is a far-from-ordinary family heirloom, one that carries the burden of painful history: a piano upon which images of the faces of their great-grandmother and her son were carved during the period of their enslavement.

Boy Willie wants to sell the piano to help him buy the property where their enslaved ancestors toiled, clearly seeing the purchase as both a vindication and a chance for him to establish himself financially. But Berniece adamantly refuses to part with the piano. To her, it would mean severing a spiritual tie to their ancestors.

Washington, a star of the just-released “Amsterdam” and other films (and the son of Denzel Washington and actor-singer Pauletta Washington), delivers an outstanding performance as Boy Willie. An electric current seems to run through the stage whenever he enters a scene. Meanwhile, Brooks (”Orange Is the New Black”) provides a strong counterweight, the picture of steely resolve as Berniece, a woman guided by a moral code she can’t be bullied away from.

“The Piano Lesson” represents the first time an August Wilson play has been directed on Broadway by a woman: Latanya Richardson Jackson. Also an actress of note, she is married to Samuel L. Jackson. For him, this production completes a career circle: It was Jackson who, back in 1987 at Yale Repertory Theatre, originated the role of Boy Willie. Now, with easygoing confidence, he’s playing Doaker, the uncle of Boy Willie and Berniece.

In some plays, the characters barely seem to know one another. But with Wilson’s dramas, we never doubt the intensity of their tangled connections — to one another personally, and to a collective past of slavery, a shared inheritance of the worst kind.

Wilson loved digressions, loved to interrupt the action so his characters could spin tales of things they’d seen and done. For directors, the tricky part is to maintain a sense of forward momentum. Latanya Richardson Jackson ably meets that challenge while also demonstrating a deft hand with the supernatural elements that make their presence known as the play’s stakes rise.

“The Piano Lesson” is populated with ghosts, figurative and literal. The question hanging over Boy Willie, Berniece, and the play itself: What’s the best way to drive them out?

David Zayas and Katy Sullivan in "Cost of Living." Jeremy Daniel

“Cost of Living” — It was encouraging to learn Thursday that the run of “Cost of Living” has been extended through Nov. 6. Then again, it’s encouraging that Martyna Majok’s wonderful play made it to Broadway in the first place.

Small of scale but big of heart, “Cost of Living” is about the intersecting lives of two disabled people and their caregivers.

It had an unforgettable premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in a 2016 production that featured, coincidentally enough, Wendell Pierce. None of the four actors in the current Broadway production — all of whom give superb performances — can boast Pierce’s level of name recognition.

What “Cost of Living” does have, however, is an exquisitely constructed, richly humane script by Majok, defined by specificity of character and circumstances. Her depiction of the nuts and bolts of coping with disability day-to-day fits seamlessly within a portrait of people weighing the balance between interdependence and independence.

Directed by Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living” also represents a major move forward on Broadway in the increasing practice of casting disabled actors to play disabled characters.

One pairing in the play features a duo who know each other all too well; the other are strangers to each other.

In the former category are Ani (Katy Sullivan), who lost her legs in a car accident, and her ex-husband Eddie (David Zayas), a good-natured, unemployed truck driver who insists on caring for Ani, possibly to expiate his guilt over cheating on her when they were married. The caustically funny Sullivan is the first female amputee to star in a Broadway show, according to the production.

Then there are John (Gregg Mozgala), an affluent, arrogant graduate student with cerebral palsy, and Jess (Kara Young), a Princeton graduate struggling to make ends meet, who agrees to help him with daily tasks like bathing and getting dressed. Mozgala, who has cerebral palsy and received his BFA from Boston University, starred last December in Mike Lew’s “Teenage Dick” at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company.

“Cost of Living” is equally honest about the importance of human connection and the difficulty of making and sustaining those connections. When one character, late in the play, says simply “I just need someone,” it has the ring of universal truth.

A scene from "Leopoldstadt." Joan Marcus

“Leopoldstadt” — Tom Stoppard’s deeply heartfelt drama is a personal reckoning with his Jewish heritage, inspired by Stoppard’s own family history — a heritage and history in which he, by his own admission, showed insufficient interest.

Directed by Patrick Marber and spanning the years 1899-1955, “Leopoldstadt” focuses on a large Jewish family in Vienna whom we get to know and, soon, fear for, as antisemitism steadily intensifies in Austria and the Nazis take power.

I haven’t seen many more chilling scenes onstage than the sequence when the family is terrorized and dispossessed during 1938′s Anschluss.

Stoppard was born Tomáš Sträussler to Jewish parents in Czechoslovakia in 1937. As the Nazis invaded in 1939, his family fled the country, and a long, winding path eventually led to Stoppard’s upbringing in Britain. All four of his grandparents were murdered in Nazi death camps, along with a great-grandparent and three of his mother’s sisters. Not until he was in his 50s did Stoppard learn the full extent of his Jewish identity and the losses his family had suffered in the Holocaust. But he doesn’t let himself off the hook for that ignorance in “Leopoldstadt.” In the play’s final scene, a young British writer — obviously a stand-in for Stoppard himself — is confronted by a relative and Holocaust survivor.

“I don’t recall ever consciously resisting finding out about myself,” Stoppard told Maureen Dowd of The New York Times recently. “It’s worse than that. I wasn’t actually interested. I was never curious enough. I just looked in one direction: forward.”

With “Leopoldstadt,” Stoppard is looking inward. A work by one of our greatest living playwrights that doubles as a searing self-indictment: There aren’t many things more dramatic than that.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.