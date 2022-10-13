Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 9

2. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. The Winners Fredrik Backman Atria

4. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

5. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

6. Shrines of Gaiety Kate Atkinson Doubleday

7. The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman Pamela Dorman

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

10. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America Maggie Haberman Penguin Press

Advertisement

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

4. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

6. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Buzz Bissinger Harper

7. Jacques Pépin Art Of The Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird Jacques Pépin Harvest

8. Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir Jann S. Wenner Little, Brown

9. How We Live Is How We Die Pema Chödrön Shambhala

10. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber Andy Borowitz Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

Advertisement

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon

10. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

6. Getting Lost Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper Paperbacks

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 2. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.