Best-selling writer John Connolly’s newest, “ The Furies ,” is a two-for-one detective mystery as investigator Charlie Parker solves a pair of intertwined crimes. Connolly’s 20th Parker novel finds the investigator hard at work in his hometown of Portland, Maine, which also happens to be where the author can be found when he’s not in his native Ireland. The prolific Connolly is also the author of “The Samuel Johnson Series” for YA readers; “The Invader Series,” for teenagers; “ He ,” a literary novel based on Stan Laurel; and other books.

CONNOLLY: I started a PhD last year in detective gothic fiction. It was just an itch I wanted to scratch. For that I have been reading the theoretician Mark Fisher, who writes about hauntology. My pleasure reading is “The Fairy Tellers: A Journey into the Secret History of Fairytales” by Nicholas Jubber. I’ve always been interested in fairy tales.

BOOKS: Have you read any books for your PhD that you would recommend?

CONNOLLY: It made me go back to reading Ross MacDonald again, who was a big influence on me. I’d forgotten how good those Archer novels are. He’s a very gothic writer. I also went back to read M.R. James. I still think his are some of the greatest ghost stories ever written.

BOOKS: Are ghost stories and fairy tales more popular in Ireland?

CONNOLLY: It’s probably more typical for an Irish reader to be comfortable with that, and Irish writers are more comfortable with blending the rational and the irrational. American writers don’t mix elements of the supernatural into detective fiction, maybe with the exception of James Lee Burke, but he has Irish heritage.

BOOKS: What were some of the earliest detective books you read?

CONNOLLY: My father read one book a year on holiday. He once made the mistake of choosing “I, Claudius” by Robert Graves and that took him three summers to read. So after that he picked the slimmest books on my grandmother’s shelves, which is why he read Ed McBain’s “Let’s Hear It for the Deaf Man.” I read it, too. That was my introduction to mystery fiction and to serial mysteries, where you encounter these characters over and over and become involved with them as much as with the story.

BOOKS: What were your early favorite mystery writers?

CONNOLLY: I read people like Robert B. Parker and John Sandford, who was a big one for me. I read all American writers. England was too close, and, historically, Irish readers would have problems with a book that presented British law enforcement as heroic.

BOOKS: Does this mean you aren’t an Agatha Christie fan?

CONNOLLY: I have a problem with Christie. In Christie, there tends to be a lot of victim blaming. They are blackmailers or petty criminals. No one feels very sorry about what’s happened to them. I always loved that Ross MacDonald has this incredible emotional moral response to the people who suffer in his books, particularly young people. You don’t get that with Christie.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader now?

CONNOLLY: Most of my reading has to do with the past. I have reached an age where I’m very conscious of all the gaps in my knowledge. I want to read all of Dickens before I die. I’ve never managed to finish “Middlemarch.” I think I might be a better person if I did that.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

CONNOLLY: I read relatively quickly. A while ago I set myself a target. I was worried that I wasn’t reading enough. I try to read 100 books a year. Some books I read faster than others, and some books you don’t want to stop, such as Werner Herzog’s “The Twilight World.” I was surprised by how good it is. The characters are Japanese soldiers who don’t realize the war is over. I wanted to spend more time with them in the jungle. It went far too quickly. That’s a good complaint.

BOOKS: Which number are you on now?

CONNOLLY: About 80, which isn’t bad. If you set yourself a target then when you are tempted to flick through streaming channels you are more inclined to read a book. Reading books is a pleasure but also a discipline, which people can fall out of. I live in a kind of terror that that could happen to me.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

