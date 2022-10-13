A new collection of poetry, a return of the Comics Expo, and a literary festival in Maine

There’s a wildness to poet Thorpe Moeckel — an attunement and in-tune-ment with the surf, the birch, the mud and flow, with wood ducks, cypress, nuthatch, moose, with the fast-slow shimmery passage of light and time. In his vital and earthy latest collection, “ According to Sand ” (Mercer University), Moeckel, who lived in Maine for a time and attended Bowdoin College, writes, in one series of poems, from the perspective of slug, tick, lichen, potato, wind, and cloud. His are sensual poems, the energy of the body’s interactions with the world throb through his lines. “I wanted nothing but the slow pulse of evening, / cantata of katydids, the frogs saying this, this, this.” He courts the shadows, and the poems wonder what we’re made of and what makes us, and move in the rhythm of the paddling of a canoe, with the feeling of fog on the skin. “I was trying to think in bug time,” he writes, compressed, and wholly present. And each wave arrives as “an ambassador of grace.” The sonic properties of the poems make it feel as though the earth itself is speaking: “For now, / snail on logrot, needled duff— / home a little sun / in the face, earfuls of birdsurf.”

The Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo takes place next weekend. Pictured: A page from a comic by Sara Alfageeh, one of the cartoonists who will draw live and take questions.

Comic Expo returns

The Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, running October 22-23, is returning in-person after a two-year hiatus for a two-day comics hurrah celebrating the artists and the creative process behind comic making. Workshops, panel discussions, demonstrations, and a sweeping variety of comics art on display fill the weekend, and a number of graphic novelists will appear as special guests, including Malaka Gharib, Dave Ortega, Joel Christian Gill, and Maia Kobabe, among others. Workshop offerings include “Zine Machine,” “Lyrical Comics,” “Making Comics with Unconventional Materials,” as well as on hand-lettering and character design. Topics for panel discussions range from building fantasy worlds to memoirs of color, from indie publishing today to celebrating LGBTQIA+ graphic novels, as well as a spotlight on Puerto Rican comics, with Rosa Colón, Omar Banuchi, Eliana Falcon-Dvorsky, and Rosaura Rodriguez, and a discussion on monsters, ghosts, and folklore. You can catch two “Cartoonariums,” in which cartoonists draw live and take questions, with Jesse Lonergan, Christine Larsen, Sara Alfageeh, and Molly Mendoza. The whole event is free and takes place at Boston University’s 808 Gallery. For more information, visit micexpo.org.

Literary Arts Festival in Maine

The Comics Expo isn’t the only festival returning in person next weekend: way up in Maine, and probably one of the most beautiful weekends of the year to be there, Word, the Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival, unfolds over four days, with workshops, panels, and readings. The festival opens with an all-ages star-gazing event with the organization Dark Sky Maine. A benefit reception takes place on Friday evening. Headliner Lily King will be in conversation with Laura Miller later that night. King will offer a master class on the short story the next morning. Workshops include “How Old Are We?” with poet Jennifer Moxley, book making with Mia Bogyo, writing young adult fiction with Maria Padian, and for kids, “Stardust and Sketching” with author and illustrator Jamie Hogan. On Saturday evening, memoirist Phuc Tran, author of “Sigh, Gone,” headlines, and will lead a master class on memoir the following morning. On Sunday, there’s a conversation between New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly and Pam McCarthy, and a performance of “Time Ago: Mary Ellen Chase Remembers,” a play by Bundy Boit. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit wordfestival.org.

Coming out

“The Consequences” by Manuel Muñoz (Graywolf)

“Singer Distance” by Ethan Chatagnier (Tin House)

“Lech” by Sara Lippmann (Tortoise)

Pick of the week

Kate Fitzgerald of Trident Books in Boston recommends “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts” (Simon & Schuster): “Rebecca Hall alternates seamlessly between recounting her own emotional experience in researching the history of women-led slave revolts, and her interpretation of the revolts themselves. Her story is a a testament to both the difficulty historians face in fighting white-washed history, and the empowerment in uncovering the truth about our past. The artwork is engaging and full of powerful imagery.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.