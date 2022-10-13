‘Stars at Noon’: They’re young, they’re in love, and they’re in trouble in Nicaragua

A poetical title for a movie that’s as much thriller as romance and that’s set in an exotic locale is really asking for trouble. “Stars at Noon” trades too much on a tradition of older, maybe not better but certainly more urgent movies. Somewhere deep, deep in its heart is the memory of Jane Greer and Robert Mitchum. That’s a good memory to have, even if “Stars at Night” doesn’t quite live up to it. Yet it also has a lazily involving rhythm that carries the viewer along for an unhurried 137 minutes, with an occasional eruption of urgency. That’s where the thriller stuff comes into play.

“Stars at Noon” has the sort of poetical title that’s asking for trouble. Claire Denis’s new film is doubly literary: The title comes from a W.S. Merwin poem , and the movie itself is an adaptation of a 1986 Denis Johnson novel.

What “Stars at Noon” also has is Margaret Qualley. When does a performer who’s the offspring of a star stop being identified as such and, instead, the star starts getting identified as the parent of the performer? If Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, isn’t there yet she’s on her way. She stood out as the hitchhiker who gets a ride from Brad Pitt’s character in “Once Upon a Time in . . . Hollywood” (2019). She really stood out last year, starring in the Netflix limited series “Maid.”

Qualley’s 27, which is in the ballpark for the age of the character she plays in “Stars,” Trish. But with her immense eyes and Pre-Raphaelite mane, Qualley still looks a bit like a teenager. This is a problem here. Trish needs to have been there and back again, figuratively speaking, and Qualley seems just to have arrived. Yet even miscast, she’s extremely appealing.

Trish is a freelance journalist in Nicaragua. Her situation isn’t good: passport confiscated, lack of assignments, which means lack of money. John C. Reilly, wearing a frizzy wig — his mane is not Pre-Raphaelite — has an amusing cameo, via Skype, as her former editor. To support herself, Trish has taken to turning tricks. “Fifty US,” as she puts it, is her going rate.

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in "Stars at Noon."

When she introduces herself to an Englishman at a hotel bar, Daniel, it’s unclear whether it’s because she’s pursuing business opportunities or because he’s so good looking. Playing Daniel is Joe Alwyn (the hunky cousin in “Catherine Called Birdy”), who has the look of a less beefcake Chris Hemsworth. This being a movie, the two possibilities aren’t mutually exclusive.

“Are you for sale?” he asks.

“I’m press,” she says.

“Then you’re for sale,” he tells her.

“We’re all for sale,” she says, and that settles that.

On the one hand, it’s hard to resist hard-boiled over-ripeness. Raymond Chandler made a much-cherished career out of it. It’s also hard not to be put off by unearned cynicism, which is where Qualley’s seeming younger than her actual years becomes especially problematic.

Daniel is a consultant for an energy company. Or so he says. But why does a Costa Rican intelligence agent (Danny Ramirez) take such an interest in him? Or an amiably maladroit American (Benny Safdie) who practically has “CIA” monogrammed on his guayabera? Soon enough, Daniel’s situation appears even less good than Trish’s. This being a movie, and the two of them being both attractive and appealing, you will not be surprised to learn that they pool their not-good situations.

Advertisement

“Stars” is Denis’s second release this year. “Both Sides of the Blade” (a better title for the new movie, come to think of it) is about a romantic triangle in Paris. There the various tensions and ambiguities are internal and emotional. Here they’re external and no less emotional. Denis alternates among handheld camera, tight shots, and long shots. The idea is to keep the viewer off balance, and it works.

Off balance is how Trish spends the entire movie and Daniel spends much of it. In that sense, they make a fine couple. This is above and beyond their both being so good looking and the fact that the plot wouldn’t work if they weren’t a couple. Let’s face it, in a whole lot of movies that’s what a relationship comes down to: shared beauty and narrative practicality. In “Stars at Noon,” it’s something relatively rare on screen but abundant in life: need.

★★½

STARS AT NOON

Directed by Claire Denis. Written by Denis, Andrew Litvack, and Léa Mysius; based on Denis Johnson’s novel “The Stars at Noon.” Starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez. At Kendall Square, Dedham Community. 137 minutes. R (sexual content, nudity, language, some violence)

