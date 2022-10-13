Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

DOPE LEMON Angus Stone, the Aussie singer-songwriter known for his folk-rock duo with his sister Julia, stretches out in his solo project, which recalls the laconic cuts that dominated college radio three decades ago. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

AUTOMATIC “Excess,” the latest album from this Los Angeles trio, is a hooky collection of icy, bass-forward synth-punk. Oct. 18, 7 p.m. The Lilypad, Cambridge. lilypadinman.com

MELT-BANANA For more than three decades, this Tokyo duo has played warp-speed music that borrows from genres all over the musical spectrum and distills them into a high-octane blend that takes absolute pleasure in maximizing the possibilities of noise. With the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, whose new album “Nightclub Daydreaming” finds them taking refuge in a goth disco. Oct. 19, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

ROYER’S ONE MAN BAND/WOODEN LEG It’s a double-shot of local roots luminaries; Eric Royer, a band unto himself, will be playing the condominium of instruments he calls “the Guitar Machine,” while Jimmy Ryan reconvenes one of his many outlets in Wooden Leg for an evening of that band’s high-test roots sound. Oct. 14, 8 p.m. $15. Boston Harbor Distillery, 12R Ericsson St. www.bostonharbordistillery.com

ELIZA EDENS Massachusetts-born Brooklynite Edens and her band come to the area to perform the shimmering folk of her just-released sophomore album, “We’ll Become the Flowers,” wherein Edens alchemizes various shades of personal grief into beautiful music. Kaiti Jones will provide an opening set. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729. www.lilypadinman.com

THE TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS The McCoury boys, Ronnie and Rob, and their crack outfit continue their travels down the road from the trad bluegrass they play with famous father Del, but every traveling band needs to stop for refreshments occasionally, which they do, musically speaking, with their recent single, a cover of Tom T. Hall’s plain-spoken ode “I Like Beer.” Oct. 20, 7 p.m. $23. Off the Rails, 90 Commercial St., Worcester. 866-468-3399. www.ticketweb.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

VANESSA COLLIER The scorching saxophonist, singer, and songwriter is a multiple Blues Music Award nominee, winning twice for Horn Player of the Year. The native Texan and Berklee alum’s (2013) music incorporates blues, soul, and funk influences. Oct. 15, 8 p.m. $25. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

TONY MALABY PRESENTS TWO QUARTETS The superb saxophonist and composer helms two groups of top Boston players, both featuring seriously playful drummer Nat Mugavero. Group one includes versatile pianist Tim Ray plus ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood; group two boasts pianist, bassist, and Lilypad impresario Gill Aharon and buoyant bassist Max Ridley. Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. $15-$20. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

THE JAZZ COMPOSERS ALLIANCE ORCHESTRA The dynamic 22-piece ensemble performs live for the first time since the pandemic’s onset, belatedly celebrating its acclaimed 2020 release “Live at the BPC,” featuring music by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington, and Mimi Rabson. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

COLLAGE NEW MUSIC The pioneering new music ensemble kicks off its 50th anniversary season in high style with premieres by Augusta Read Thomas (“Bebop Riddle II”); David Froom (“Fantasy Dances”); Luke Blackburn (“Concrete Currents”, an oboe concerto to feature soloist Peggy Pearson); and John Harbison (“Winter Journey,” a setting of Louise Glück’s poetry to be sung by soprano Kendra Colton). Oct. 16, 8 p.m. MIT’s Killian Hall. 617-850-2044, collagenewmusic.org

BOSTON BAROQUE To launch this venerable ensemble’s own 50th anniversary season, founding conductor Martin Pearlman returns to a cornerstone of the literature: Bach’s great Mass in B Minor. Joining the chorus and period-instrument orchestra will be Amanda Forsythe (soprano), Sonja Tengblad (soprano), Tamara Mumford (mezzo), Nicholas Phan (tenor), and Kevin Deas (bass-baritone). Oct. 15, 8 p.m. GBH’s Calderwood Studio; Oct 16, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, www.bostonbaroque.org

BRAIN, BODY + BREATH MIT marks the opening of its new museum with an intriguing program devoted to three new multisensory works by Tod Machover. Among the premieres will be “VocaGammified” (for voice, strings, and Gamma-frequency) and “Breathing Together” (for solo flute, 10 instruments, and electronics). Machover conducts the ensemble, with graphics by Peter Torpey. Oct. 14 and 15, 7 p.m. MIT Museum. 617-253-5927, mitmuseum.mit.edu.

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL Tim Minchin’s score crackles with ingenuity and wit in musicalizing Roald Dahl’s tale of an uncommonly gifted little girl who does not shrink from the challenges posed by her doltish family and the tyrannical headmistress of her school. Directed by Emily Ranii, with a book by Dennis Kelly, choreography by Larry Sousa, and music direction by David Coleman. Featuring Sky Fuller as Matilda; Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda as the fearsome Miss Trunchbull; Kira Troilo as Miss Honey, Matilda’s timid teacher; and Anthony Pires Jr. and Aimee Doherty as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s parents. Oct. 21-Nov. 20. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

DRACULA (A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY) Known for her adaptations of literary classics like “Pride and Prejudice,’’ “Sense and Sensibility,” and “Vanity Fair” from a feminist perspective, Kate Hamill has crafted a take on Bram Stoker’s vampire tale in which, according to press materials, “the Count meets his match — and the #MeToo movement.” Featuring Dustin Teuber as Count Dracula, Maria Hendricks as Dr. Van Helsing, Dominic Carter as Dr. George Seward, Gabrielle Hatcher as Lucy Westenra, and Sara Jones as Renfield. Directed by Michelle Aguillon. Through Oct. 23. At Umbrella Black Box, Umbrella Arts Center, Concord. 978-371-0820 ext. 209, www.TheUmbrellaArts.org/Dracula

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Reopening the newly renovated Huntington Theatre with a nod to history, the Huntington Theatre Company is producing the first August Wilson play it presented (back in 1986, starring Delroy Lindo and Angela Bassett) before going on to stage other Wilson dramas. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” centers on Herald Loomis (James Ricardo Milord), who arrives at a Pittsburgh boarding house with his young daughter in 1911, searching for the wife from whom he was separated when he was forced to work on a chain gang for seven years. Oct. 14-Nov.13. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Theatre. 617-266-0800, www.Huntingtontheatre.org

DA AND THE ENGINE Mishy Jacobson stars as Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century British mathematician (and the daughter of Lord Byron) who has been credited as the first computer programmer. In Jacobson’s vibrant, all-out performance, Ada comes across as a mind on fire. Debra Wise’s production of Lauren Gunderson’s drama costars Diego Arciniegas as mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage. While neither the play nor the production are without problems, “Ada and the Engine” is a generally solid addition to Gunderson’s body of work, much of which brings a feminist perspective to the stories of history’s visionary women. Through Oct. 23. Brit d’Arbeloff Women & Science Production presented by Central Square Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278 ext. 1, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

KAIROS DANCE THEATER/PAULA JOSA-JONES Veteran dance fans in the area will remember the provocative work of contemporary dancer-choreographer Paula Josa-Jones. Once a lynchpin of the Boston dance scene, she has not presented a major work for her own company in Boston for more than two decades. But she and long-time associate DeAnna Pellecchia, Kairos Dance Theater’s artistic director, are joining forces for a new evening-length collaboration called “HUSK/VESSEL,” which examines clothing as both covering and habitat. Oct. 14-15. $20-$25. Boston University Dance Theater. www.kairosdancetheater.org

FOUAD BOUSSOUF Though he trained in hip-hop, the native Moroccan dancer-choreographer also pulls other dance forms into his provocative work, including contemporary, circus arts, and traditional North African styles. Global Arts Live presents the US premiere of the celebratory “Näss,” a work for seven men exploring the power of community. Oct. 14-15. $36-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

HIDDEN Boston-based choreographer Rachel Linsky’s “Zachor” project, which aims to create an empathetic Holocaust education experience through movement, continues with “Hidden.” This latest installment tells the story of Aaron Elster, who starting at the age of 10, hid away for two years in a Polish family’s attic to avoid detection. Linsky and her dancers worked with Elster’s son to reflect his experience and keep his testimony alive. Oct. 20-22. $20-$25. Boston Center for the Arts. www.bostontheatrescene.com/season/Hidden

"Mummenschanz: 50 Years" comes to UMass Fine Arts Center, Amherst. Noe Flum/MUMMENSCHANZ Foundation

MUMMENSCHANZ: 50 YEARS Air-filled giants, a pipe creature, dancing lights — remarkably, this legendary troupe has been charming audiences around the world with its vivid artistic inventions for five decades. The company’s current anniversary production promises to take audiences on a journey “through their history and into their future.” Oct. 15. $15-$45. UMass Fine Arts Center, Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

LIFE MAGAZINE AND THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY This show at the MFA turns a critical eye on Life magazine, American media’s most dominant publication for decades after the Second World War. Being read by nearly half the country at its peak in the early 1950s, according to one study, meant its in-depth journalistic photo essays had outsize influence on how America saw itself. The exhibition, with hundreds of photos from the Life archive by such photographers as Gordon Parks and Margaret Bourke-White, probes questions of influence and intent by publishers, in hindsight, with a clear agenda of what values merited consideration as “American.” Through Jan. 16. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 425 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MARKING TIME: ART IN THE AGE OF MASS INCARCERATION The American carceral system has long been a realm of inquiry for contemporary artists with a mind toward social justice. This exhibition pairs works of that nature with pieces made by incarcerated people within the US prison system to provide, as the show’s text describes, a view into “how punitive governance, predatory policing, surveillance, and mass imprisonment impact everyday life for many millions of people.” Through Dec. 18. David Winton Bell Gallery at Brown University, 64 College St., Providence. 401-863-2932, www.brown.edu/campus-life/arts/bell-gallery

NEW FORMATIONS A selection of contemporary photography, video, and painting, this show explores the human body in strenuous performance, whether in dance or athletic competition, revealing it to be an instrument as powerful, delicate, blunt, and nuanced as any in an artist’s repertoire. Paired with a collection of anonymous snapshots of what we now call “vernacular” photography — parades, impromptu dance parties, human pyramids on the beach — “New Formations” suggests a tool with limitless expressive potential. Through March 13. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 617-542-7696, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

MURRAY WHYTE

DRAWING US TOGETHER: PUBLIC LIFE AND PUBLIC HEALTH IN CONTEMPORARY COMICS Comics, with their graphic immediacy, are uniquely positioned to capture the complexities of everyday life. And lately, everyday life has been complex. This interactive exhibition features more than 80 comics addressing racial justice, politics, public health, and more, and visitors are invited to draw their own. Through Dec. 17. Johnson-Kulukundis Family Gallery, Byerly Hall, Harvard Radcliffe Institute, 8 Garden St., Cambridge. www.radcliffe.harvard.edu/event/2022-drawing-us-together-exhibition

CATE McQUAID

Dan Nott, excerpt from "This Is What Democracy Looks Like, A Graphic Guide to Governance." Dan Nott





EVENTS

Comedy

PETE HOLMES: WHERE WERE WE The Lexington native has mused that he might be too gregarious a guy for the stand-up circuit. “I like to think that there are millions and millions of different universes,” he says, “each slightly different from the last, and this universe, the one we’re all in currently, is the only one where I’m not a youth pastor.” Oct. 16, 7 p.m. $27-$50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

MEG STALTER, PATTI HARRISON, AND SARAH SHERMAN An intriguing bill of comedians on television with backgrounds in stand-up and sketch. Statler plays spacy assistant Kayla on HBO’s “Hacks,” Harrison is a regular on Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” and Sherman (a.k.a. Sarah Squirm) is a featured player on “Saturday Night Live.” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMEDY NIGHT AT SIXTH GEAR ”My mother is a beautiful Black woman, born in Puerto Rico,” says headliner Bethany Van Delft. “Someone said to me once, ‘Oh my God, how could you be Black and Puerto Rican? And I was like, you can be Black and anything. Like Blade. Blade’s a black vampire. I’m never sure if I should say Blade or Count Chocula.” Hosted by Deadair Denis with musical comic Matt Shore. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Free. Sixth Gear Cask & Kitchen 81 L St., South Boston. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

COLUMBUS PARK FALL FESTIVAL To get into the fall spirit, Christopher Columbus Park is hosting a festival on the North End waterfront. Interactive activities include face painting, a magic show, and a puppet performance. Families are invited to attend in costume and march in the parade through the park. Oct. 15, noon-3:30 p.m. Free. Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Ave. foccp.org

RASHI SCHOOL TRAVELING PETTING ZOO Young children and their families are invited to meet an array of baby barnyard animals from New England-based traveling petting zoo Farm Visits. The petting zoo will be set up outdoors if weather permits, and snacks will be provided for attendees. Oct. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. The Rashi School, 8000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham. eventbrite.com

BOSTON’S LIGHT THE NIGHT WALK Join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as they fund-raise for research and support for those impacted by blood cancers. The festival will begin at 5 p.m., with an opening ceremony for the walk kicking off at 7 p.m. Attendees who have raised over $100 will be invited to participate in the mile-long walk, with the goal of raising $1.7 million to develop cancer treatments and provide services for those who are diagnosed and their families. Oct. 20, 5-8 p.m. Boston Common, 115 Boylston St. lightthenight.org

MAYA HOMAN











