Craving holiday Peanuts this year? You’ll have to stream.

Since 2020, Apple TV+ has been the exclusive home of all those Peanuts TV classics, along with their new Peanuts content. You know, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But for the last two years, after complaints and petitions, the streaming service decided to let PBS air the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials as a courtesy to nonsubscribers.

For those who need their annual fix of the erudite and wise Linus, as he waits patiently in a pumpkin patch, a young man of faith and hope, it was a gift. “He’ll come here,” Linus says famously, “because I have the most sincere pumpkin patch, and he respects sincerity.”