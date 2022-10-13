Craving holiday Peanuts this year? You’ll have to stream.

Since 2020, Apple TV+ has been the exclusive home of all those Peanuts TV classics, along with their new Peanuts content. You know, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But for the last two years, after complaints and petitions, the streaming service decided to let PBS air the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials as a courtesy to nonsubscribers.
For those who need their annual fix of the erudite and wise Linus, as he waits patiently in a pumpkin patch, a young man of faith and hope, it was a gift. “He’ll come here,” Linus says famously, “because I have the most sincere pumpkin patch, and he respects sincerity.”
Sadly, there will be no PBS airings this year. Apple TV+ is holding onto those specials. The company will be making them available to all for free, for nonsubscribers — “It’s the Great Pumpkin” from Oct. 28-31, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” from Nov. 23-27, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Dec. 22-25. But you’ll need to watch them on the Apple TV+ app — which is nice enough, I suppose, although there are still people who don’t stream for one reason or another.
