Pfizer says its booster targeting Omicron offers good protection

Pfizer and its German COVID vaccine partner said their booster shot tailored to the latest Omicron variants appears to offer better protection than the original against currently dominant versions of the virus. Blood from volunteers collected seven days after the booster shot showed a substantial increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants in a study, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement Thursday. The data bring some of the first evidence that the vaccine does provide better protection compared with earlier shots that were based on the original strain of the virus. The World Health Organization is tracking more than 300 sub-lineages of Omicron at the moment. The BA.5 subvariant that swept across the globe this summer still dominates, accounting for some four-fifths of sequences. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Bain wants South African ban lifted

Boston-based consultancy Bain & Co. asked South Africa’s financial authorities to overturn a decade-long ban that bars the company from doing business with the state, questioning the basis for the restriction. South Africa’s National Treasury imposed the penalty on Bain last month after the consulting firm was accused of helping government officials degrade the ability of the nation’s revenue service to probe tax evasion. The ban came soon after the UK barred Bain from public contracts for three years because of allegations related to the tax agency in the African country. Bain was found by a South African judicial commission to have had ties to illegal dealings during work to restructure the South African Revenue Service, where senior staff were ousted and the institution’s investigative capacity was gutted. This took place during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma, who has been accused of overseeing the looting of state resources — allegations that he denies. While Bain accepts there must be consequences for its mistakes, singling out an individual company based on unproven allegations and without due process is “concerning,” it said in a statement on Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Starbucks broke the law by firing pro-union employees

Starbucks violated federal law in Kansas and Missouri by firing pro-union employees, stepping up enforcement of its dress code in response to union organizing, and asking for police to disperse workers with picket signs, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Wednesday. The agency judge’s decision requires Starbucks to offer reinstatement with back pay to four employees, and to cease making antiunion threats. It says Starbucks also must post a notice informing workers that the government found it broke the law, and promising not to do so again. Starbucks said Wednesday that the terminated employees violated numerous company policies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY TALKS

Kroger and Albertsons in merger talks

Kroger is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons, in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, people familiar with the matter said. An agreement could be reached as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The potential deal would be among the largest US retail transactions in years, and the biggest US supermarket deal since the last time Albertsons changed hands in 2006, when it was was bought by Supervalu, CVS Health Corp., and a group of investment firms for about $9.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The two companies have particularly similar footprints on the West Coast, according to Rupesh Parikh, an analyst at Oppenheimer& Co. One area with little overlap, however, is the Northeast, where Kroger has little presence. Albertsons owns the Shaw’s chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

RV rentals still going strong even as pandemic eases

Recreational vehicle rental marketplace Outdoorsy Inc. reached a milestone in October of $2 billion in total bookings value since the startup was founded seven years ago. That’s double what it was 18 months ago, signaling that more people are taking vacations inspired by the #vanlife movement even as the pandemic fades. Despite inflation reaching a 40-year high and gas prices above average in many states, Americans still have the desire to take an RV on the road, said chief executive Jeff Cavins. He sees the business continuing to grow next year, supported by domestic tourists and the return of international travelers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen, Chinese company team up on autonomous driving venture

Volkswagen will invest $2.3 billion to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China, integrating numerous functions on one chip to save costs and lower energy consumption, VW said Thursday. The technology will be built for the carmaker’s battery-only models sold in China to accelerate innovation in a market where consumers increasingly pick local EV brands. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

BlackRock’s assets under management fell in latest quarter

BlackRock Inc.’s assets under management fell 16 percent in the third quarter, along with equity and bond markets, as central banks continued raising interest rates to counter surging inflation. The firm oversaw $7.96 trillion as of Sept. 30, the lowest since 2020, according to a statement Thursday from New York-based BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager. Investors pulled money from several BlackRock offerings, including equities and cash management. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Automobile sales in India soared in September

Sales of cars and SUVs in India soared 92 percent in September from a year earlier, driven by demand in major cities ahead of the festival season as pandemic restrictions eased. Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed sales of passenger vehicles totaled 307,389 last month, compared with 160,212 in September 2021. Car sales climbed 122 percent to 142,727 units, while SUVs rose 73 percent to 151,759. Van sales totaled 12,903. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

EU employers can’t ban only headscarves

Employers can impose a general workplace ban on religious, philosophical, or spiritual symbols, including headscarves, as long as they don’t single out one belief over another, the European Union’s top court said. Companies that decide to impose such bans can’t differentiate between religions or beliefs, or they risk violating EU equality law, the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling on Thursday. The ruling follows a similar judgment last year saying that Islamic headscarves in the workplace can be banned provided such curbs are vital to show neutrality in the workplace and don’t single out specific beliefs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Sony and Honda form new electric car company

A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, officially kicked off Thursday. The electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will go on sale in 2025, with deliveries coming first in the United States in early 2026, and in Japan later that year, chief executive Yasuhide Mizuno told reporters. Pre-orders start in 2025. In March, Sony and Honda agreed to set up the 50-50 joint venture, with the idea of bringing together Honda’s expertise in autos, mobility technology, and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor, and entertainment expertise. — ASSOCIATED PRESS