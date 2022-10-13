Social Security boosts cost-of-living increase 8.7 percent for tens of millions of Americans

Responding to a stubborn spike in the prices of everything from food to heating oil, the Social Security administration Thursday boosted next year’s monthly benefit payments for more than 70 million Americans by 8.7 percent, the largest annual increase in decades.

The much anticipated COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, takes effect Jan. 1 for nearly 1.3 million Massachusetts residents. The bulk are retirees who began claiming Social Security benefits between ages 62 and 70. But a smaller numbers are people with disabilities, survivors of work injuries, or low-income residents eligible for supplemental income.

Many older Americans’ households depend primarily or entirely on Social Security and have struggled over the past year as rents, groceries, and utility bills have climbed steadily. Even retirees with more savings and investments have seen their nest eggs shrink by 20 percent or more as financial markets have retreated since the start of 2022.