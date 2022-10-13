Gisele Bundchen raises eyebrows with Instagram comment

Shetty, a former Hindu monk, posted a quote of his own design to his Instagram page: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.”

Since reports first broke of marital troubles between Brady and Bundchen, the supermodel has largely stayed silent on social media. On Tuesday, however, Bundchen broke her Instagram drought by commenting on an Instagram post from celebrity life coach Jay Shetty that many are interpreting as an indirect statement about her marriage to the former Patriots quarterback.

Is Gisele Bundchen using Instagram to comment cryptically on her relationship with Tom Brady?

Shetty added an additional message in the caption of the post, writing: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

Advertisement

Bundchen both “liked” the post and left a praying hands emoji in the comments section, seemingly endorsing Shetty’s words.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Page Six initially reported on Sept. 1 that Brady and Bundchen were having marital troubles, highlighting Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL as the primary focus of an “epic fight” between the pair. Both Page Six and CNN reported that the couple were living separately.

Approximately one month later, the tabloid reported that Brady and Bundchen have both hired divorce lawyers, signaling a potentially permanent split for the couple, who married in February 2009.

Since then, the steady stream of stories about Brady and Bundchen’s relationship has continued.

On October 7, People magazine quoted an anonymous source saying that Bundchen was “done” with trying to make the marriage work and is ready “to move on.”

“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on,” the source told People. “She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Advertisement

Paparazzi have been tailing Bundchen closely in recent weeks, photographing her numerous times without her wedding ring, including two instances in which she was seen leaving a Miami building complex full of law offices. Page Six also reported that Bundchen had recently had a tattoo altered, changing a celestial design that the tabloid speculated symbolized her husband and three children.

Brady, for his part, discussed his mental and physical health in relatively vague terms during Monday’s episode of his Sirius XM “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s, and it’s life,” Brady said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”