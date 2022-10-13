Maybe I should just settle

Q. I hate to say this, but I miss my ex. I’m in my late 40s and broke up with him about eight months ago. Our relationship was very toxic.

I got together with him after I got a divorce from my ex-husband, but I’ve actually known this man since we were kids. The reason we broke up was that I found out he had a baby with someone else during one of our breaks, but he wasn’t honest enough about any of it. He tried to act like the child was older and it happened at another time, but none of it made sense.

I had to go through his phone to find the information. Texts confirmed that they were talking about a young child, and that they were getting DNA tests to make sure the baby was his. I confronted him and he told me a lie, so I played it cool. It just so happened he got COVID at this time, so he had to quarantine. I used those days to pack up his stuff. I dropped it all in front of his house, rang the doorbell, and never spoke to him after that.

But now I miss him — only because the dating world seems crazy. I don’t want to settle, but getting to know someone new is hard because I’m set in my ways. I do still love my ex and sometimes I think about settling with him because I know many people cheat. It’s just that the dating world is horrible so far.

SETTLING

A. I’d rather go on 20 awkward first dates than sit in a room with someone telling me lies. I think you feel the same way.

Here’s the thing: You might not be ready to date yet. Maybe the process of meeting new people seems horrible and overwhelming because you haven’t given yourself time to grieve this relationship and figure out life on your own. It sounds like you went from marriage to relationship to dating way too quickly. I know it’s been eight months, but there’s no deadline for this.

I believe people become better at dating when they have a lot going on in the other parts of their lives. Finding new hobbies — or embracing old ones — would give you a break and keep you busy. Also, the more cool stuff you do and people you see, the more you have to share about yourself on a potentially good date.

Set up plans with people in your life who don’t lie to you about important things and never would. Make that the standard and, soon enough, settling will be off the table.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Have you ever been single for more than 10 minutes? Try that.

STRIPEYCAT





When you say you are settling you are saying that there is no one out there better than him. That is just silly. If you are going to settle, settle for somebody better. Oh and you aren’t in love with him. That ain’t love, love don’t make you feel that bad.

BZZNLIKE-CRAZYMAN





This guy didn’t tell you he had a kid, you describe the relationship as “toxic,” you had to resort to snooping thru his phone and you STILL think this is preferable to being alone and trying to find someone else? If you don’t think you deserve better or are so afraid of being alone, you’ll just repeat the cycle. Therapy could help.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





You don’t miss him. You didn’t say a single good thing about this loser. You just don’t like being single and are afraid you’re doomed to that. But the reality is, being lonely and single is better than being miserable in a toxic relationship. It can only go up from there.

PRINCEHANS





It’s a numbers game, letter writer. You’ve tried dating new guys less than a year. Hardly time to throw in the towel.

LUPELOVE

