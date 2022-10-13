A pet package in Cambridge, Halloween events, and a super-luxe Galapagos sail

Playing off the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel’s location in the heart of Cambridge’s high-tech and bio-tech centers — near MIT and the Museum of Science — the hotel’s new pet-friendly program promises your furry friend will receive the “highest GPA of any hotel in greater Boston.” Simply enroll in the hotel’s “Dogs with Pedigree” package and enjoy an overnight stay in a recently renovated deluxe guestroom; dog training reward treats and interactive treat puzzle; and doggie diploma. In addition, the hotel has partnered with Link, The Smart Pet Wearable with real-time GPS tracking capability that you can use during your stay; and access to LinkVet, a free symptom analysis tool and televet service. All packages include a $10 donation to Last Hope K9 Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned and abused dogs from high-kill shelters. When visiting, enjoy globally-inspired and new American cuisine at the stylish and casual on-site restaurant, Bambara Kitchen and Bar. Rates from $349/night. 800-825-7140, www.hotelmarlowe.com/boston-hotel-deals/exclusive-experiences/

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

HALLOWEEN EAST AND WEST

Advertisement

Get spooked with Halloween-themed events on either end of Massachusetts this month. In Salem, the Peabody Essex Museum is launching a series of Eerie Events throughout October, including the new self-guided audio Salem Witch Trials Walk, a 90-minute tour in the galleries and outside the museum designed to give a new perspective on the infamous events of 1692. Other activities include “Hocus Pocus” at Ropes Mansion; pop-up Halloween shop; Horror Film Series; curator talks; Haunted Histories after Dark; and more (www.pem.org/eerie-events). In Pittsfield, an old-timey Halloween parade is a cherished tradition that is returning for the first time since the pandemic (Oct. 28, 7 p.m.). The parade kicks off on Tyler Street with scary-themed floats (think: ghosts, goblins, monsters, and jack-o’-lanterns) designed by participating organizations (www.cityofpittsfield.org/departments/community_development/parks_and_recreation/fall/halloween.php). For more fall fun near Pittsfield, stop by the Ioka Valley Farm for family-friendly activities including pumpkin picking, cider tasting, corn maze, Giant Pumpkin House, Dress-Me-Scarecrows, animal petting area, and much more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 30(www.iokavalleyfarm.com/fall).

Advertisement

Stay in style at LINE San Francisco, a snazzy new-build hotel in the heart of the city’s theater district. Handout

THERE:

SAN FRANCISCO HOTEL’S STYLISH DEBUT

Stay in style at LINE San Francisco, a snazzy new-build hotel in the heart of the city’s theater district. Boasting a conceptual design by architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and Handel Architects, the 12-story Flat Iron-inspired building is a contemporary interpretation of the area’s historic architecture. The 236-room hotel is home to four unique dining experiences, including a landscaped rooftop solarium offering panoramic city views. Rooms and suites feature large double-pane windows and tasteful amenities. Sharing the block with the historic Warfield Theater, the project also includes a dedicated space for the local nonprofit theater company, Magic Theater, as well as 242 residences. Rates from $239. 415-475-0000, www.thelinehotel.com/san-francisco/

Aqua Expeditions has expanded its fleet with the launch of Aqua Mare, offering guests five-star luxury and personalized service aboard the first superyacht sailing among Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. This is one of the cabins. Handout

Aqua Expeditions has expanded its fleet with the launch of Aqua Mare, offering guests five-star luxury and personalized service aboard the first superyacht sailing among Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Handout

SUPER-LUXE GALAPAGOS SAIL

Ready to splurge on your next bucket-list vacation? Aqua Expeditions has expanded its fleet with the launch of Aqua Mare, offering guests five-star luxury and personalized service aboard the first superyacht sailing among Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. The seven-suite vessel can accommodate up to 16 guests, and features a one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio. Spread over four decks, the 164-foot ship features a six-person jacuzzi, outdoor barbecue area, workout zone, and shaded and open sun decks. Two rib tenders provide twice-daily expeditions led by two world-class naturalist guides. Aqua Mare is also equipped with double kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling gear. Choose from two personalized seven-night itineraries exploring the archipelago’s eastern and western regions, as well as two 14-night voyages. Rates from $9,450 per person for a 7-night itinerary, including all meals and beverages; local transfers to/from recommended flights; all excursions; Galapagos Park entrance fees and INGALA transit card; laundry service and Internet. 844-819-7964, www.aquaexpeditions.com/galapagos-cruise/

Advertisement

Keep your stuff safe when sightseeing, hiking, or hanging in the airport lounge with the new G-Series SlideLock dual chamber carabiner from Nite Ize. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

DUAL CHAMBER CARABINER KEEPS GEAR SECURE

Keep your stuff safe when sightseeing, hiking, or hanging in the airport lounge with the new G-Series SlideLock dual chamber carabiner from Nite Ize. Composed of two distinct chambers connected by a spring gate, you can lock down your keys and gear by clipping items into the first chamber, then sliding them through the inner gate to the second chamber. A SlideLock mechanism on the outer gate allows it to lock securely. The G-Series holds a weight range of 25 to 35 pounds, accommodating everything from keys to a water bottle to a backpack. Choose size 3 for smaller and lighter items; or size 4 for heavier gear. $5.49/$5.99. https://niteize.com/g-series-slidelock-dual-chamber-carabiner

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.