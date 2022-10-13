Quebec City’s got an excrement exhibition, and there’s a lot to digest

The response she got from her team was … confused. Concerned? Maybe a little grossed out.

She told her colleagues, let’s do an exhibition about poop. Feces. Also known in the French speaking city as merde .

But then Niess said more.

“I explained to them that it could be the best way to explore the diversity of humans, because the relationship between humans and their body — and their sh*t — varies across time and cultures. I said to the museum, it’s the best topic about society — and a story about humanity.”

Advertisement

She’s right, of course.

Everyone poops, but how they do it, where it goes, and how they think about it says so much about how they experience the world. Waste can teach us about history, anthropology, psychology, and public health.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

We understand that last part in Boston, right? We chart our wellness, when it comes to COVID, by tracking wastewater. The Deer Island Treatment Plant uses our poo to help us predict whether we’re going to have to dodge a variant spike.

Once Niess persuaded her museum that this was a worthy topic for exploration, the team of curators worked with scientists to look at every aspect of poop and how it affects our lives. The result is the “Ô Merde!” exhibit (translation: “Oh Sh*t!”), which opened June 2021 and runs through March 26, 2023. The large, multiroom display — curated with art, games, history, relics, and models of turds — takes on the topic of No. 2 with great humor, intelligence, and curiosity.

Vincent Giguere, whose background is in art history, said the museum brought on a team of scientists to make sure they got it right. Experts who participated include Catherine Bourgault, sanitation adviser at Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technologies, and Corinne Maurice, a McGill University researcher specializing in microbiota and viruses.

Advertisement

“We really wanted the visitors and the people that come through the exhibition, to say, ‘OK, this is the part where we laugh, but the other part, it’s very serious,’ ” Giguere said.

I visited the Musée de la civilisation during Labor Day weekend, specifically choosing Quebec City as a destination over Montreal because I’d read about the “Ô Merde!” display. Long before COVID and the wastewater issue, I thought about poop a lot. Why? I come from a family with gastrointestinal issues, and because my two parents had colon/colorectal cancer, I have to think about my own poop as a warning system for my own well-being.

Also, I write the Globe’s love advice column, and let me tell you, poop is part of that, too. So many people ask me private questions about how to deal with farts during a first romantic sleepover. The social implications of how to deal with poop come up all the time for me.

Understand, this exhibition was built for someone like me. It looked like my mecca for caca.

But I swear you’ll love this exhibition even if you’re not a poop person.

La Cacarcade is an artistic, recreational, and interactive experience about health issues related to the management of feces, presented in video game form. François Ozan, Icône

It includes lessons in biology. One room features a row of toilets with different models of poop in them where you can find out what your own turd says about your health and diet. I heard people saying, “I’m a Type 4! I’m a Type 7!” It’s like a Myers-Briggs for defecation. (I learned from the poop that looked like mine that I should really drink more water.) For history lovers, there are old chamber pots, some of them quite regal.

Advertisement

Those interested in psychology and gender studies can explore why are some of us are afraid to poop in public places. Are women more likely to feel shame about poop? Not shockingly, they are!

Ironically, even though I am a woman who’s comfortable talking about poop (clearly), I couldn’t go during my trip! I have vacation I-can’t-go-to-the-bathroom travel problems. The museum has information about that too. But more about pooping while traveling in another story.

The design of the exhibition is worth the trip itself. One room is made to look like a public bathroom with stalls. When you enter each stall, you’ll find tiny displays. One is a haunting look at places where people have to poop outside, and how the lack of waste management affects their quality of life. Another is a playful history of the poop emoji. Yet another is a replica of historic latrines in France.

Immersive reconstitution of a comfort room (collective public latrines) reproduced from archeological plans from the site of Nice-Cimiez (France). François Ozan, Icône

Neiss said the exhibition was delayed because of COVID-19. Some special toilets — including Cranfield University’s Nano Membrane Toilet — were more difficult to ship to the museum because of pandemic rules. But the Cranfield is there now, and a highlight of the display. It was the coolest toilet I’d ever seen, supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge’” It doesn’t require traditional plumbing, and could help the world figure out how to deal with waste without hurting the planet.

Advertisement

The COVID delay – opening the exhibition in 2021 – made the topic of poo that much more timely, by the way. Not only is wastewater part of the conversation about the pandemic, we’re also so much more tuned in to how we prioritize our bathroom experiences. One photograph in the museum is an image of people stocking up on items like toilet paper as the pandemic began.

Giguere said his own father didn’t want to visit the exhibition because he figured something called “Ô Merde!” would be silly and gross, but he went to support his son. Once he was there, he had a change of heart.

“He enjoyed it. He told me, it’s more intelligent than I thought. ... It’s like a crescendo, so you enter in the exhibition and it’s very fun. You see the toilet, you see traces of sh*t everywhere. And the more you go in, the more you see information about diseases and social problems. I think it’s in those parts that they are touched, and this was our purpose.”

Neiss said a jarring part for local visitors is when they learn not far from beautiful, clean Quebec City, poop is dumped directly into the St. Lawrence River. She said the museum is following up with visitors to see if what they learned has changed the way they live.

Advertisement

“Did they add a bidet? Do they use washable paper? Are they composting? ... The DNA of our museum … is a museum for better world, and so it fits. It’s the best fit. We want to incite people to act. It’s a call to action.”

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.



















