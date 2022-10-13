Tiffani Faison will open Tenderoni’s in the Fenway, replacing Tiger Mama

Tiffani Faison will soon unveil a bigger version of her High Street Place restaurant, Tenderoni’s, in the former Tiger Mama space in the Fenway (1363 Boylston St.). It’s slated to open in November. According to a rep, it will be an “Italian-American-ish concept” with a “wildly entertaining and raucous atmosphere.” Tiger Mama, where she focused on Southeast Asian cuisine, closed in October 2021.

Tiffani Faison performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Faison’s Fenway Italian restaurant, Orfano, closed earlier this year. While Orfano was splashy and glamorous, Tenderoni’s appears to be nostalgic and cheeky. On the menu: 2.5-foot-long pizzas, burnt-edges lasagna, and lemon-fried chicken, plus a takeout window for slices and to-go dishes. The downtown Tenderoni’s has a bygone Pizza Hut vibe, and this one will also have a throwback feel — with much more room than the original. Expect 140 seats and two bars.