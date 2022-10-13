2 officers shot dead in Connecticut after being lured by fake 911 call

The third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, suffered a severe gunshot wound, Chief Brian Gould of the Bristol Police Department said at a news conference. Iurato, who was hired as an officer in 2018, was taken to surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, the chief said. Local news reports said that he was released around 11 a.m.

The Connecticut State Police identified the slain officers as Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, both members of the Bristol Police Department.

Two police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night and another was seriously injured while responding to what appeared to be a fake emergency call in Bristol, Connecticut, officials said. A person suspected of opening fire was also killed at the scene, police said.

The State Police said in a statement that their investigation suggested a 911 call had been placed in a “deliberate act to lure” the police officers into an apparent ambush.

Bristol Police Officers Kevin Monahan, left, and Harrison Pollock walk along side a vehicle carrying a fallen officer as fellow officers from departments around the state salute at the scene where two police officers killed, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The call to the police department in Bristol, a town in central Connecticut about 80 miles northeast of New York City, came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a possible domestic incident between two siblings, Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police said.

When the officers arrived, the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, was standing outside the home on Redstone Hill Road and immediately began firing, officials said. Hamzy was shot dead at the scene, while Demonte was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Brutcher, 35, was shot and killed outside the home, the State Police said. His brother, Nathan Brutcher, 32, was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Norberto Rodriguez, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said he saw a man dressed in camouflage emerge from the house with a gun. Another man ran out, apparently to restrain him, and the man with the rifle shot him, Rodriguez said.

Police investigate the scene where two police officers killed, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. The officers were fatally shot and a third wounded Wednesday night in what officials say was an ambush. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Ronald Legere, a neighbor, said he had heard as many as 15 gunshots. Though he did not see the shooting, he said, “What I heard simultaneously was the gunshots and the screaming.”

Melissa Hebenstreit, whose house also faces the location of the shooting, said she called 911.

“When I walked outside, I could smell the gun smoke,” she said tearfully Thursday morning, adding that she knew the two slain officers.

Gould called the shooting an act of “senseless violence.”

The State Police’s major crimes unit is continuing to investigate what may have led to the attack, officials said. WABC, a television station, reported that the shooting happened after the police responded to an altercation at a bar in Bristol, according to a police officer whom the station did not name. The New York Times has not independently confirmed the report.

Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff. In a statement, he called the shooting a “devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day.”

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, a motorcade of police vehicles, with emergency lights flashing, accompanied the body of a slain officer to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Around 11 a.m., another procession took a body from the crime scene to the office.

Demonte, who was hired by the Bristol police in 2012 and was promoted to sergeant last year, had served as a resource officer at the Greene-Hills elementary school. He is survived by his wife and two children, and the couple had a third child on the way, Gould said.

Hamzy, who was raised in Bristol, began working for the police department in 2014, Gould said. He is survived by his wife.

Bristol, a suburban city of about 60,000, may be best known as the site of ESPN’s headquarters. A parking lot on the network’s north campus was used as a staging area overnight.



