76-year-old man arrested after allegedly approaching girls at Haverhill bus stop

A 76-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly approached girls waiting at a bus stop in Haverhill Wednesday morning and asked them to get into his vehicle, police said.
John O. Perrault was charged with enticement and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He was held on $100,000 bail and was due to be arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court, Haverhill police said in a statement.
Perrault, who lives in Haverhill, was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior in 1979 and 2019 and is listed as a level 2 sex offender on the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board website.
Haverhill police began investigating after receiving a report that an older male had spoken to the girls at the bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street and allegedly asked them to get into his vehicle. When an adult witness noticed the suspicious behavior and intervened, the man drove away, police said.
Schools were notified of the incident, and a search got underway for the suspect. Police also notified other communities and monitored bus stops, the statement said.
State Police located Perrault at approximately 5 p.m. in Haverhill and he was placed under arrest, police said.
“There are no additional suspects related to this incident and police will continue to monitor bus stops to ensure children’s safety,” police said in the statement.
