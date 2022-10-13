76-year-old man arrested after allegedly approaching girls at Haverhill bus stop

A 76-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly approached girls waiting at a bus stop in Haverhill Wednesday morning and asked them to get into his vehicle, police said.

John O. Perrault was charged with enticement and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He was held on $100,000 bail and was due to be arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court, Haverhill police said in a statement.

Perrault, who lives in Haverhill, was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior in 1979 and 2019 and is listed as a level 2 sex offender on the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board website.