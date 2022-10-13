91-year-old Franklin Park stabbing victim still in hospital but expected to make a full recovery, nephew says

McGuire’s nephew, Ron Mitchell, said McGuire is “doing OK” and “resting comfortably” at a Boston hospital.

Jean M. McGuire, 91, a cofounder of the Metco program and the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee, was walking her dog, Bailey, when she was attacked by a man who stabbed her multiple times Tuesday night, police said.

The well-known civil rights and education activist who was stabbed in Franklin Park Tuesday night remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery, according to her nephew.

“She is strong,” Mitchell said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “Her spirit is indomitable, and will not be crushed by this.”

In fact, it’s just the opposite. Mitchell said McGuire is already talking about ways to bring the community together and make the park safer.

According to the police report, McGuire was discovered by people walking through the park after visiting Boston Lights at the Franklin Park Zoo. She was able to ask for help and the people called 911, police wrote in the report.

McGuire’s friend, Jeriline Brady Mcginnis, said McGuire fought back and Bailey also helped repel the attacker.

“[Jean] attacked this guy. She was kicking him in the (groin) while Bailey was working him over. And he tried to run, and the dog chased him. And [the attacker] disappeared out of sight,” Mcginnis said. “Bailey stood up for her.”

Police said the attacker was apparently injured.

As of Thursday afternoon, the investigation into the assault was ongoing and no arrests had been made, said Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Mitchell said McGuire has been walking through Franklin Park for “the past 50 years,” and has no plans of stopping.

“She looks forward to continuing to do that,” he said.

Mitchell said McGuire is grateful for the care she’s received.

“We want to thank all of her doctors and medical staff who have worked diligently to aid in her recovery,” he said.

Mitchell said McGuire will not be launching any fundraisers on GoFundMe.com; instead she and her family will ask people to direct their donations to a “nonprofit fund to help promote the education of the children of greater New England” that will be announced in the near future.

“So please, hold your donations until that announcement,” he said.

McGuire is well known in the community for her trailblazing work in education.

She was the first Black social worker to work in the Boston Public Schools system and helped develop a curriculum that independently taught Black students and included Black history.

In 1981, she was elected to the School Committee as the first Black woman to serve on the panel, which she did for a decade.

McGuire also helped found Metco, a groundbreaking program that placed students of color from Boston in suburban school systems. McGuire led Metco for 43 years, until 2016. At the time, she told the Globe she was forced out by the nonprofit’s board of directors. “I did not resign,” said McGuire, who was 85 at the time. “They fired me.”









