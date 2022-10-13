After years of advocacy to curb youth violence, a new community center is coming to Grove Hall

“We need help with everything that’s going on in our community: growing up, learning how to become an adult, dealing with different circumstances that are so hard to deal with, trauma. We suppress those things,” said Justis Porter, a 17-year-old junior, who spoke behalf of Burke’s student body to the assembled crowd of city officials, residents and community advocates at the future site of the new facility. “This community center will help us — not only grow up from babies to adults — but it will help us for the rest of our lives.”

The community center will be located at 40-48 Geneva Avenue, across the street from Jeremiah E. Burke High School, where violence between students has flared in recent weeks. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2024, according to José Massó, Boston’s chief of human services, and will likely cost $50 to $60 million, with funding from the city’s capital budget.

Dorchester’s first standalone, city-run community center will be built on a vacant lot in Grove Hall, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday, following years of resident activism aimed at stifling youth violence in the neighborhood.

The city currently operates five community centers in Dorchester, Wu noted, but all are located in school buildings, including the Grove Hall Community Center attached to the Burke.

“That has been a blessing in many ways, because we know these communities’ needs are deeply intertwined,” Wu said in her prepared remarks. “But the reality has also been that community events and programing have been limited by the school schedule in those instances, too.”

Neighborhood residents and advocates say the opening of a new community center will fill a longstanding gap in youth services in Grove Hall. After the shooting death of 17-year-old Raekwon Brown, a Burke junior, in 2016, the Grove Hall Community Center was converted into a senior center, and all of its youth programming was suspended. Brown was killed less than a block from the school. Activists have been lobbying city officials for a youth center ever since.

“Young people are our present and our future. We need to make sure we have the resources in place to make sure that they thrive,” said Emmanuel Tikili, co-director of the Grove Hall-based nonprofit Project R.I.G.H.T. Inc. “And a youth center — a place where there are positive adults and space that adds value with the things that they know will help them grow as individuals and as collectives — I think will be needed.”

At Wu’s press conference Thursday, community activists and elected officials spoke of the urgent need for the community center, citing the recent violence in the area, including the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Roxbury this week and the shooting of a student outside the Burke on Oct. 4. Weeks earlier, on Sept. 12, an 18-year-old student was stabbed, allegedly by another student, in Burke’s hallway.

“We’re not doing enough,” said Sister Virginia Muhammad, of the Neighborhood Development Corporation of Grove Hall. “This community does not feel safe.”

The future site of Grove Hall’s community center was once home to Crown Social and Recreation Hall, the centerpiece of Roxbury kingpin Darryl “God” Whiting’s drug trafficking empire in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. Following his arrest and conviction, the City purchased the three parcels at 40-48 Geneva Avenue through foreclosure between 1991 and 1995, according to Wu administration officials. The lot then became “The Bubble,” a temporary structure where kids could play basketball under a leaky, plastic bubble-like roof.

“The Bubble” was “neutral ground for everybody” said Aljemall Peeples, of Project R.I.G.H.T. Inc., who ran a youth basketball league there before it, too, was shuttered more than a decade ago. Though often in disrepair, the structure at least allowed teenagers from different parts of the neighborhood to come together without running afoul of territorial gang boundaries. Peeples believes the new community center could similarly serve as a safe place for young people to foster their talents not only in athletics, but in art and music.

““There’s a lot of kids that are doing stuff on their own,” Peeples said, “and this [community center] will give them a path to do it the right way.”





