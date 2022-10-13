Boston police investigating reported kidnapping involving eight-year-old boy in Back Bay

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in locating a van that was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a child Thursday afternoon in the Back Bay, authorities said.
Police said in a statement the kidnapping was “reported to have occurred” at around 1:10 p.m. at 700 Commonwealth Ave.
“The investigation is in preliminary stages and active,” said the brief statement included with a photo of the gray van in question.
Police said via Twitter that the van was a possible Mercedes model.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson, described the victim as an Asian boy around 8 years of age, and the suspect as a possible white female.
Advertisement
“Van involved in the reported kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker,” police said.
Investigation Update: Van involved in the reported Kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022
Police officials also tweeted additional photos of the van, which Boyle said reportedly fled Commonwealth Ave. inbound toward Kenmore Square.
Second Photo of Van Wanted in Connection to Possible Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/QANZiTETrw— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022
Third Photo of Suspect Van pic.twitter.com/C6Z4RgDfe2— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.