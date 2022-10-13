Box truck driver dead after crash with garbage truck on Interstate 495 in Andover

The driver of the box truck, whose information has not yet been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At around 7:01 a.m., a box truck crashed into the back of a Graham Waste Services truck that was stopped in the right lane of I-495 southbound waiting in line to exit to I-93, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

A box truck driver died Thursday morning after rear-ending a garbage truck carrying a dumpster on I-495 in Andover, State Police said.

The driver of the waste service truck, a 28-year-old Brockton man, seemed uninjured and refused medical attention, police said.

The two right lanes at the scene of the crash were closed for about an hour, police said. The deceleration lane just before the exit was reopened at 9:35 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

