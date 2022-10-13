Brown University’s endowment drops slightly amid shaky global market

Despite its losses, Brown, which has long had the smallest endowment in the Ivy League, outperformed broad market indicators such as the S&P 500, which declined 10.6 percent over the same period, and Cambridge Associates, which expected colleges’ and universities’ endowments to lose an average of 6 percent.

PROVIDENCE — When Brown University’s endowment grew to $6.9 billion, resulting from a record-breaking 51.5 percent return in 2021, school officials warned that the inevitable financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic would soon become evident. After a year of steep declines in financial markets across the globe, Brown announced on Thursday that its endowment had fallen by 4.6 percent to $6.5 billion.

Advertisement

Across the country, other Ivy League schools also posted hundreds of millions in losses. Harvard University’s endowment dipped by $2.3 billion to $50.9 billion after investments fell 1.8 percent over the course of the year. MIT’s investments fell by 5.3 percent as Dartmouth College’s fell by 3.1 percent.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Unlike last year, double-digit gains were lacking across most college endowments, but investment officers at Yale University somehow closed out the year with a 0.8 percent positive return.

In Providence, Brown’s endowment was built on a collection of charitable gifts by donors to be spent for specific purposes, such as scholarships for students from low-income backgrounds and high-impact scientific research. Among current Brown undergraduates, approximately 45 percent of students receive need-based financial aid with an average annual aid package of $59,365, which covers more than 70 percent of the full cost of attendance.

Over the last fiscal year, which closed June 30, the university faced a $315 million decline in investment assets and a $207 million contribution to Brown’s operating budget, according to spokesman Brian Clark. But Brown still garnered about $133 million in endowed gifts.

Advertisement

“While recent years have been rich with opportunities to grow the Brown endowment, Fiscal Year 2022 proved to be a moment when the protection of assets was our paramount goal,” said Jane Dietze, Brown’s vice president and chief investment officer. “As the world grappled with continued negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new geopolitical conflicts, the highest inflation rates in decades and monetary tightening by central banks, markets delivered substantial losses across the board.”

Dietze said the university’s Investment Office is designed to protect and grow the endowment over time to fulfill Brown’s long-term research and teaching goals and provide critical funding for scholarships, research, and “other university priorities for generations to come.”

“Even as we navigate periods marked by turbulent markets, we’re demonstrating together how to create a portfolio that, over decades, grows the purchasing power of the endowment to support all of Brown’s scholars, now and in the future,” said Dietze.

The more than 3,300 individual endowed funds that were provided to Brown over the last year will support scholarships; professorships to recruit researchers and educators; community engagement initiatives; academic programs centered around societal challenges in the future; teaching and research related to climate change; and build out labs and public health spaces to develop treatments and cures.

The news comes months after Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Federal Trade Commission, denied the proposed merger between Brown, Lifespan Corporation, and Care New England — which would have been the largest health care system, hospital owner, and employer in the state — saying it would hurt consumers by creating a health care giant with a stranglehold on the local market. But last year, Brown’s endowment had created a funding stream for the proposed merger and promised to contribute at least $125 million toward the new system if it was approved by state regulators.

Advertisement

That deal has been scrapped. Meanwhile, Brown’s Legorreta Cancer Center and Lifespan’s Cancer Institute will apply for a National Cancer Institute designation, the highest federal rating a cancer center can achieve. Having it would boost collaborative research, increase the portfolio of clinical trials, and bring cancer-related funding to the university and local hospitals. Clark said the university does have funding for the Legorreta Cancer Center and “other key biomedical priorities.”

Over the past decade, the endowment has produced $4.8 billion in investment gains and provided Brown with $1.8 billion to support the institution’s educational mission.













Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.