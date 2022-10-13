Confident after debate, Maura Healey swings through Western Mass.

Healey, a twice-elected attorney general, has held wide leads in the race for governor over her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, who she faced off with during their first televised debate Wednesday night.

The stop — the very place she said she launched her campaign for attorney general in 2013 — was part of a day-long sweep through Western Massachusetts, where she spent hours visiting shops and restaurants in downtown Northampton, learning about accessible transportation, shooting hoops with the University of Massachusetts Amherst women’s basketball team, and meeting with voters in Amherst and Orange.

NORTHAMPTON — Riding the high of her first gubernatorial debate Wednesday night, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the state’s highest office, rolled into Northampton Thursday afternoon with a smile.

“I’m really excited, energized coming off of last night’s debate and [excited about] the chance to talk to voters and that continues today,” she told reporters outside of India House restaurant in downtown Northampton. “I’m delighted to be able to do the tours that I’m doing today, and to spend the time in the places that I’m going to be spending the time in with an emphasis on small businesses, growing jobs, growing our economy. It will probably be a lot of that over the next . . . less than four weeks to go to Election Day.”

Maura Healey shook the hand of Northampton City Council President Jim Nash while campaigning in Western Mass. on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





She said the visit represents her commitment to Western Massachusetts, which is prone to getting less attention than the Greater Boston area.

“I’ve always had a real fondness for Western Massachusetts,” she said.

Rain subsided as Healey was ushered through the city’s Main Street by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, who wore a rainbow “Maura Healey” pin as well as state Senator Joanne M. Comerford, state Representative Lindsay N. Sabadosa, and other local officials.

They admired murals, checked out funky handmade earrings at a local boutique, visited an art gallery full of oil paintings of Massachusetts scenes. Campaign staff handed out pins to passersby who stopped to express their support.

“I could stay here all day,” Healey told artist and gallery owner Joanna Smith as she admired a colorful rendition of a historic tobacco barn.

At Strada Shoes, a footwear shop that specializes in European shoes, Healey inspected a few pairs as store owners told her about how state and local government initiatives helped them through the COVID-19 pandemic. Sciarra, the mayor, said programs that allowed for outdoor dining and local grants helped keep their main street alive despite pandemic-related losses.

Healey bought a pair of Strive black leather high-top sneakers, size 7.5, which she changed into when she met with the basketball team.

Donning her new sneakers, Healey gathered the team in a circle at the center of the court, and told them that she knows what it’s like to be a high-level student-athlete, having played at Harvard.

Balancing schoolwork, practice, and a social life is no small feat, said Healey, who majored in government. But in the long run, the discipline pays off, she said.

“I never would be in the position I’m in today if it was not for my athletic career,” she said.

Maura Healey threw a basketball while visiting the UMass Amherst Women’s Basketball team in Amherst. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Elected Democrats, including state Senator Diana DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor, and state Representative Jacob R. Oliveira, who is running for state Senate, watched on and mingled with some of the players and team staff.

Representative Mindy Domb, who represents Amherst, was among the elected officials who gathered on the courts, and said she was “fangirling” for Healey.

Healey changed into a long-sleeve tee so she could more freely shoot free throws with the team. Every time she made a basket, the whole team cheered.

She told them to keep their confidence, but that “imposter syndrome,” or doubting skills and talents despite success, is normal.

“We all have imposter syndrome,” she said. “I had a debate last night, I’m feeling it.”

Maura Healey got ready to throw some hoops while visiting the UMass Amherst Women’s Basketball team in Amherst. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

