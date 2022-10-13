Four men from Mass., one from Rhode Island charged with laundering more than $25 million in international drug profits

All five were scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Thursday, prosecutors said.

Licheng Huang, 39 of Braintree, Feng Chen, 38 of Canton, Roger Luo, 35 of Winthrop,Thong Nguyen, 28 of Saugus, were among the individuals arrested Thursday morning, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Augustin Villa, 59 of Cranston, R.I., was also arrested Thursday.

Eleven people, including at least four from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island, were charged with laundering more than $25 million as part of an international drug trafficking organization involving cocaine and ecstasy, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Three others, Jin Hua Zhang, 35, Rongjian Li, 35, and Yanbing Chen, 28, all from Staten Island N.Y., were also arrested and were scheduled to appear in the Eastern District of New York Thursday, prosecutors said.

Three other suspects who were charged remained at large and were not identified.

The arrests were made after a months-long investigation, which allegedly identified Zhang as the leader of the organization, prosecutors said. The group allegedly laundered millions of dollars, conspired to distribute multiple kilograms of cocaine in Massachusetts and operated throughout the United States, including the greater Boston area, and overseas.

Zhang allegedly directed his associates to deliver hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and millions of dollars in wire transfers and bank deposits to undercover agents in exchange for cryptocurrency,” prosecutors said. The money allegedly came from drug trafficking and various fraud schemes that were based in the United States and abroad.

“Zhang allegedly believed cryptocurrency would enable his organization to transfer illicit funds without detection by banks’ security teams or law enforcement,” prosecutors said.

Funds have been traced from the organization to Hong Kong and elsewhere in China, India, Cambodia and Brazil, among other locations, prosecutors said.

Zhang and others in the organization also allegedly conspired to distribute kilogram-sized quantities of cocaine and ecstasy to undercover agents and cooperating witnesses, prosecutors said. On May 25, Zhang allegedly directed a co-defendant to deliver more than one kilogram of cocaine to an undercover agent in New Jersey.

On August 12, Zhang and co-defendant Yanbing Chen allegedly worked together to deliver more than three kilograms of cocaine to an undercover agent in Boston, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement that she credited the incredible collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement for their roles in the investigation.

“Money is the lifeblood to drug trafficking activity and those who launder directly contribute to the ongoing drug crisis,” Rollins said. “Dirty money always leaves a trace, and no amount of laundering – whether through financial institutions or digital currency exchanges – will allow perpetrators to evade detection by law enforcement. That is a promise.”