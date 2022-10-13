How to fix Rhode Island’s education crisis, according to RIPEC

In a report released Thursday, RIPEC concludes that “Rhode Island’s K-12 system is in crisis,” arguing that student proficiency rates have gotten worse during the pandemic, absenteeism has soared, and the achievement gap between students of color and their white peers is persistent.

As the state waits until after the election to release the latest RICAS standardized test scores, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council is calling on state leaders to show some urgency when it comes to improving educational outcomes.

No one who pays any attention at all to education in Rhode Island will be surprised by those conclusions.

But RIPEC lays out a thoughtful set of recommendations that executive director Michael DiBiase and manager of research Justine Oliva say are achievable and should become a top priority for lawmakers heading into a new legislative session in January.

The whole report is worth reading (which you can do here), especially for members of the General Assembly and the Rhode Island Department of Education, who have wasted a lot of time muddying the waters on the state takeover in Providence without paying enough attention to school in the rest of the state.

Here are the recommendations:

✏️ Make education a top priority

Don’t just say it. Prove it. RIPEC writes that improving schools needs to become a top-of-mind issue for everyone in the state, and has some smart advice: “Policymakers should resist continuing to impose piecemeal mandates and requirements on school districts and teachers that have no meaningful effect on student outcomes and divert time and resources away from improving academic achievement.”

✏️ Reform the funding formula

The challenge with the state’s school funding formula is that you can count on one hand the number of people in Rhode Island who actually understand how it works. RIPEC argues that it needs a revamp, especially when it comes to targeting aid for disadvantaged districts.

✏️ Change the governance model

There was a stretch during former governor Lincoln Chafee’s tenure when it felt like governance of education was being changed every year, but it has remained relatively stable in recent years. Now RIPEC suggests that effective school reform will require a “stronger state role,” which should include making the education commissioner an appointee of the governor (instead of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education).

✏️ More professional development for teachers

RIPEC suggests that now is an ideal time to invest more in professional development (as districts implement new math and English language arts curriculum). Staying on brand, the organization says a special focus should be placed on math.

✏️ Improve teacher recruitment and retention

The pandemic has been difficult for most professions, and teaching is no exception. RIPEC suggests that it’s time to consider improving compensation (especially at the beginning of a teacher’s career) while also focusing on bringing on (and keeping) more teachers of color.

✏️ More funding for MLLs

The report notes that Rhode Island “has experienced an astounding increase in the number of [limited English proficient] students in recent years, and the system has had difficulty catching up, with math and reading proficiency rates for LEP students in Rhode Island lower than LEP students nationally.” RIPEC recommends a dedicated funding stream in the funding formula to support those students, and it suggests that teacher prep programs should better train teachers to work with those students.

✏️ Innovation and choice

RIPEC doesn’t quite endorse Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus’ proposal to allow students from low-performing districts to attend better schools outside of their district, but it does note that charter schools have been a bright spot in Rhode Island. The report suggests that traditional districts can learn from those schools.

