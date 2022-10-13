Man described as ‘person of interest’ in connection with homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in custody in VT, AG says

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office acknowledged that a person in custody in South Burlington is a person of interest in connection with the murders of the retired couple, but did not mention Clegg by name.

The man was identified by South Burlington police as 26-year-old Logan Cleggwho was described as a homeless man taken into custody while at the South Burlington Public Library on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant from the state of Utah.

A “person of interest” in the investigation of the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid is now in custody in Vermont, a potentially major development in the search by law enforcement for the killer of the retired couple shot to death on a hiking trail in Concord N.H., this April

Advertisement

“Law enforcement authorities... located and made contact with a person of interest in this case in South Burlington, Vermont. The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners,’' Formella’s office said. “No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides. The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah.”

In a tweet on its official Twitter account, the Vermont law enforcement agency said they were tipped off to Clegg’s presence in their city by detectives from Concord, N.H., police.

“Clegg is a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, N.H. in April of this year,” the Vermont police agency wrote.

The Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 and took a walk that brought them to the Broken Ground Trails off Portsmouth Street in Concord. Their bodies were recovered on April 21 from a section of the trail network. Both had been shot multiple times.

Advertisement

In August, Formella’s office and Concord police released a drawing of a person of interest.

According to South Burlington police, Clegg is homeless and is wanted by authorities in Utah for possession of stolen property, a felony, dating back to 2021. He was scheduled to appear in a Vermont courtroom Thursday, Vermont officials said.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.