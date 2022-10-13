Maps: Heavy rain, winds expected overnight as forecasters warn of possible flooding, outages

The weather service warned that isolated flooding, power outages, and downed trees are a possibility as the wind and rain gain intensity.

Forecasters said a strong cold front Thursday will bring the potential for heavy showers and gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Rainfall will be steady in the afternoon, and intensify towards the evening, according to a National Weather Service online forum .

Heavy rains and wind gusts will sweep across Massachusetts and southern New England beginning Thursday afternoon and will continue overnight and into the morning commute Friday.

Check out these maps to see where rainfall will be heaviest and where gusty winds are expected.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Massachusetts Thursday night and into Friday morning, forecasters say. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is predicting “widespread 1-2″ of rain” across southern New England, with a portion of Massachusetts expected to get as much as 3 inches of rain.

Central Massachusetts is expected to get the highest rainfall totals, with the Worcester area forecast to get 2-3 inches.

Western and southern Massachusetts, as well as the Cape, are forecast to receive 1.5-2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Boston and the areas to the north are on target to get a bit less rain — between 1-1.5 inches.

Parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut are predicted to get anywhere between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain throughout the evening.

High wind gusts are expected throughout the region Thursday National Weather Service

The weather service is also predicting strong winds throughout Massachusetts and southern New England beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight into Friday morning.

Some of the highest winds are expected on the South Coast, the Cape and the Islands. New Bedford could see gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, while Nantucket could see 41 mile an hour gusts.

Gusts will pick up overnight, with speeds as high as 43 miles per hour in Gloucester, 35 miles per hour in Boston, and 33 miles per hour in Brockton.

Looking to this weekend, drier weather and more seasonable weather is expected.

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.