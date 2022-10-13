McKee, Kalus trade barbs in second R.I. gubernatorial debate

For the better part of an hour, Kalus and McKee jabbed at each other over education policy, electricity rates, truck tolls, and abortion rights as they made their case for why they should be elected governor on Nov. 8.

So you can imagine how the rest of the second major debate between the two leading candidates for governor played out on Thursday evening.

PROVIDENCE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashely Kalus told Democratic Governor Dan McKee that hiring her company to oversee COVID-19 vaccinations last year “was the best decision you’ve made,” while McKee charged that she was paying herself more in one week than the average Rhode Islander makes in a year.

The debate was hosted by The Public’s Radio, The Providence Journal, and Rhode Island College, and held on the college’s campus. A separate 30-minute debate between the three little-known independent candidates in the race — Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz, and Paul Rianna — was held immediately following the main discussion.

Kalus and McKee picked up where their negative television commercials have left off, with the Republican pushing for expanding public school opportunities for students who attend underperforming schools. Under her proposal, students would be allowed to attend schools outside of their district — think a Providence elementary school student attending a better school in East Providence — and the state would pick up the cost for transportation.

“We now have a national record of trapping children in failing schools,” Kalus said.

McKee, who led the charge as mayor of Cumberland to open high-performing mayoral-controlled charter schools, suggested Kalus is “following my lead.” Those schools, which accept students from multiple districts, are among the best-performing elementary and middle schools in the state, according to results on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment exam.

“If you were from around here, you would know,” McKee said.

The two candidates largely agreed about the need to invest more in public colleges, especially RIC, which has struggled with enrollment over the course of many years. McKee said part of the problem has been the success of Rhode Island Promise, the two-year scholarship offered at the Community College of Rhode Island, and both candidates said they want to expand the program to RIC.

McKee also teased an idea he has been promoting privately: offering affordable housing on RIC’s campus to recent graduates of the school’s teaching and nursing programs to help them begin their careers.

Kalus said she wants to find other ways to incentivize students to attend public colleges in the state rather than attending more expensive private schools. She also said she wants to enroll more high school students in college courses so they can earn credits before they graduate.

On electricity rates, Kalus once again said the governor should use a decades-old state law to block a steep hike expected to set in this winter. But McKee maintains that Kalus is misinterpreting the law, which lawmakers approved as a response to gasoline shortages experienced across the country in the 1970s.

Thursday’s forum, the second time this week that the two candidates squared off in a high-profile debate, comes just a week before Rhode Island enters its early voting period, on Oct. 19. Two public polls released over the last week show McKee with a double-digit lead over Kalus, but the Republican maintains that her campaign is gaining ground every day.

During a rapid-fire round of questions, the two candidates agreed that they oppose rolling back a tax cut for wealthier Rhode Islanders that has been in place for more than a decade, and said they think RIPTA should offer free bus passes to elderly and low-income Rhode Islanders. They both support giving the governor a line-item veto over the budget, and they said that term limits for state lawmakers are worth considering (all statewide officeholders can serve a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms).

As has been the case throughout the campaign, abortion rights remained one of the most contentious issues between the two candidates.

McKee continues to say that he is “pro-choice and she is no-choice,” citing his support for expanding abortion coverage for those using state insurance — including state workers and Medicaid recipients. Kalus opposes taxpayer-funded abortions, but said she would not seek to overturn existing state law when it comes to abortion rights.

Following the main event, Gizzarelli, Hurwitz, and Rianna, the three independents polling in the low single digits in the race, were asked what they are seeking to accomplish in their campaigns.

Gizzarelli, a Libertarian, wants to earn 5 percent of the vote so that his political party will be recognized in future elections. Hurwitz, a freshman at the University of Rhode Island who joked that he was up past his bedtime, said he wants to make Rhode Island great. Rianna said he wants to represent all Rhode Islanders, and criticized the media for not treating him seriously.

All three candidates joined Kalus in disagreeing with McKee’s decision to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that the state’s truck tolling program is unconstitutional.

