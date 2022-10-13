Mid-autumn storminess arrives in New England

Ahead of the front a southerly flow of air has increased the humidity. That slightly muggy feeling is going to continue through the morning hours tomorrow before clearing along with drier conditions arriving Friday night and Saturday.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will push a line of showers and storms through New England into the first half of Friday.

There’s a lot of meteorology that can be learned from satellite imagery and this afternoon is no exception. The loop below shows a swirl of cloudiness to our west indicative of low pressure. The center of the storm will head up into Canada and swing a cold front through our area early Friday.

The radar loop below shows where the showers are as of Thursday afternoon. This line of showers will continue to press eastward and at the same time, high pressure off the coast will limit the progression of the rain somewhat, meaning that although roads could be wet this evening, heavy downpours are unlikely.

Overnight as the front slowly approaches, the chances of rain will increase and so too will the intensity the heaviest rain, likely to fall in the hours just before and after sunrise, coinciding with the morning commute. You should expect a slower than usual ride because of the rain Friday morning.

A double line of showers and embedded thunderstorms was moving east Thursday afternoon. COD Weather

Significant rain in a short time

Most areas will receive nearly and inch of rain, but there will be cities and towns with higher and lower totals. The NAM model gives a good idea of a couple of areas where rainfall might exceed two inches.

The areas still in drought could potentially receive the least amount of rainfall through Friday. WeatherBELL

Winds will be gusty

Along with the heavy rain, the wind will increase and be quite gusty Friday morning. The highest wind speeds along the coastline could lead to some scattered, but not widespread, power issues. The wind will diminish later Friday and be much lighter by nightfall.

The GFS model shows the strongest wind over eastern areas near the coastline. This map gives the highest wind speeds through Friday morning. WeatherBell

Great weekend

The humidity will fall Friday afternoon as drier air begins to work into the region. I do not expect clearing to take place until the overnight hours but by Saturday morning the sun will be back. Temperatures will reach the middle and even upper 60s and this nice weather last into Sunday.

It will be an ideal weekend for all fall activities from golf to apple picking and all the field games.

The timing of the nice weather couldn’t be more perfect because by Monday another weather system approaches with more clouds and the chance for additional rain. There are still actually severe drought conditions in eastern Essex County.