Needham police identify 18-year-old killed in crash

The crash involved two cars in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane around 4:25 p.m., authorities said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” police said in a statement. “The crash is still under investigation and no charges are pending as of now.”

Needham police on Thursday identified the 18-year-old killed in a rollover crash Wednesday as Newton resident Dylan Newman.

Newman was driving one car and the other driver was also injured. Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where Newman was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities haven’t said what may have caused the crash.

The condition of the surviving driver wasn’t immediately available.

