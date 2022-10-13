Photos: New England in Autumn

Horses grazed in a field as the sun rose in the Northeast Kingdom, Vt., and caught the leaves turning behind them on October 12.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA row of red trees viewed from a aircraft near Sharon, N.H.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffAn aerial view near Jaffrey, N.H., with Mount Monadnock in the background.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffAlex Ramos, of Washington, D.C., lined up a photograph of the fall foliage surrounding Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffLeaves started to change color on Lake Sunapee in New London, N.H., on October 4.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA runner passed underneath a canopy of glowing fall foliage as the trees dropped leaves in Westmore, Vt., on Oct. 12. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe brilliant foliage of a tree was reflected on a car parked at Adams Farm in Cumberland, R.I.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffFall colors over a barn and home near Forge Village on October 12.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Alex Ramos paused to take a photograph of the fall foliage on a hike along Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffCooper, the five-year-old Golden Retriever, spent some quality outdoor time with owner Will McIntyre at Medal of Honor Park in South Boston.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffFall foliage frames homes on the edge of Lake Willoughby, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFall foliage at Lakeview Farm as the sun rose in Northeast Kingdom, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFall reflections by Potanipo Pond near Brookline, N.H. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffFall colors in October over Groton.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff A fallen leaf cast a shadow on a dirt road in Westmore, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe sun lit up the fall foliage on the hills above Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff