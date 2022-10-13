fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: New England in Autumn

Globe Staff photographers have captured the splendor of the changing leaves in Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

By Globe StaffUpdated October 13, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Fall colors frame a red barn near Brookline, N.H.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff


Horses grazed in a field as the sun rose in the Northeast Kingdom, Vt., and caught the leaves turning behind them on October 12.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A row of red trees viewed from a aircraft near Sharon, N.H.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
An aerial view near Jaffrey, N.H., with Mount Monadnock in the background.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Alex Ramos, of Washington, D.C., lined up a photograph of the fall foliage surrounding Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Leaves started to change color on Lake Sunapee in New London, N.H., on October 4.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A runner passed underneath a canopy of glowing fall foliage as the trees dropped leaves in Westmore, Vt., on Oct. 12. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The brilliant foliage of a tree was reflected on a car parked at Adams Farm in Cumberland, R.I.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Fall colors over a barn and home near Forge Village on October 12.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Alex Ramos paused to take a photograph of the fall foliage on a hike along Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Cooper, the five-year-old Golden Retriever, spent some quality outdoor time with owner Will McIntyre at Medal of Honor Park in South Boston.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Fall foliage frames homes on the edge of Lake Willoughby, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Fall foliage at Lakeview Farm as the sun rose in Northeast Kingdom, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Fall reflections by Potanipo Pond near Brookline, N.H. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Fall colors in October over Groton.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A fallen leaf cast a shadow on a dirt road in Westmore, Vt.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The sun lit up the fall foliage on the hills above Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff