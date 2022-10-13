Providence announces new program to acquire vacant land to build affordable housing

On Thursday morning, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced the creation of the Providence Neighborhood Land Bank , a new program funded with $8.5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds that will acquire, hold, and transfer underused vacant land throughout the city with the goal of generating new affordable housing.

PROVIDENCE — In the middle of a statewide housing crisis, the city of Providence has a favor to ask: Do you know of any vacant plots of land where affordable housing could be built?

The Land Bank program will be housed within the Providence Redevelopment Agency, which is led by executive director Bonnie Nickerson. As part of the program, the agency will also release pre-approved, fully permitted small home plans prepared by local architects, for the eventual construction. These pre-approved plans will be provided at no cost to developers, and will be paired with available lots.

The program is designed to reduce barriers to development, such as site control and pre-development costs, to promote the construction of affordable housing.

“Bold policies and funding are needed to address the housing crisis in Rhode Island and nationwide,” said Elorza in the Aldermen Chambers in city hall City Hall during a press conference. “The Providence Neighborhood Land Bank Program is an important step in finding creative solutions to transform neighborhoods and prioritizing land for those who need it most.”

The city is hoping to start acquiring eligible properties during spring 2023 and begin executing the first round of development agreements and funding awards for lots through the summer — months after term-restricted Elorza leaves office and Mayor-elect Brett Smiley is sworn in.

The city’s redevelopment agency has a live database of vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated property. Once a property has been screened to conform with the acquisition policies — like zoning, lot size, and suitability of the lot for housing — the program acquires it through tools like the city’s tax reverted list, donations, negotiated purchase, and eminent domain, among others.

Once a property has been acquired, it enters the “banking phase.” During this period, the redevelopment agency will start acquiring and assembling neighboring lots as part of larger developments; obtain exemption from property taxes during the time of the Lank Bank program’s ownership; maintain the property (emergency repairs, landscaping, and security); conduct environmental and other necessary site inspections; and create the terms of development, including price and use. The agency will also extinguish any liens and clear the title of any defects.

According to documents obtained by the Globe, the Providence Redevelopment Agency can hold a property “indefinitely.” But the intent of the program, Nickerson told the Globe, is to quickly turn around lots for redevelopment.

In the Land Bank program’s final stage, the agency would transfer properties in its portfolio for redevelopment “when appropriate.” Some projects, like single-family homes, may be ready to transfer shortly after acquisition. But other projects may take several months or longer. No matter the timeline, according to Elorza, the Lank Bank program is designed to be flexible.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza at the newly rehabilitated Paragon Mills during a tour in April 2022. The property was blighted for years, but was rehabilitated into affordable housing units. David Santilli

Cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and New Orleans all have land bank programs to spur affordable housing development and develop urban agriculture. But third-party organizations in some cities, such as the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities, have raised questions over the program’s effectiveness and slow pace of sales after almost a decade of that city’s land bank program.

“The city owns more than 5,000 parcels of surplus vacant land and has disposed of less than 700 of them in the last five years — at this rate, it will take 35 years for the city to dispose of its publicly-owned vacant land,” read a January 2021 report by Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities.

Baltimore’s land bank program has earned mixed reviews five years in. In one scenario, developers began rehabbing vacant homes through the program before completely abandoning the effort. The city then came in and started demolishing them. But the Baltimore-based Abell Foundation said in a report that the “Vacants to Value” initiative helped transform several neighborhoods, even if city housing officials have “exaggerated” results. “It has not generated significant changes in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods with the most vacant properties,” read the 2015 report.

In recent history, Providence has faced its own set of challenges with similar programs that target blighted properties.

In 2015, Elorza announced the EveryHome initiative, which looked to eliminate vacant homes and properties in receivership across the city. The city identified 747 vacant properties and 320 of those were already in the pipeline for some form of rehabilitation. By November 2017, only 15 properties had been rehabilitated through court-appointed receivers as the legal process moved more slowly than officials anticipated. The City Council stepped in that same month and voted to allow the Providence Redevelopment Agency to acquire more than 100 vacant or abandoned homes through purchase, tax sale, eminent domain proceedings, or by having existing homeowners agree to “gift” their properties to the agency. Many other properties found success through other projects, natural market changes, and banks getting involved in properties in receivership. City spokesman Tim Rondeau said Thursday that more homes are continuously being rehabilitated, while more abandoned homes are being referred to the EveryHome initiative, which is ongoing.

At the time of Thursday’s announcement, the city’s housing trust fund had a balance of about $6 million, according to Rondeau. The trust fund was started with $24.75 million in April 2021, and has been used to fund various affordable housing projects such as Paragon Mill, a mill complex that once made Providence Preservation Society’s most endangered list that has been rehabilitated into 101 low- to medium-income housing units where tenants will begin moving in next month; and the redevelopment of the Barbara Jordan II complex, where 26 condemned, brightly painted homes that were once nicknamed “Clown Town” by outsiders, were demolished in April to make way for 79 new affordable housing units, with four townhouses for sale.

The news comes nearly two years after the city released its Anti-Displacement and Comprehensive Housing Strategy, a 10-year blueprint for affordable housing production, housing policy and regulatory actions. Since then, the city has implemented some of the report’s recommendations, such as issuing a $25 million bond for affordable housing production, adjusting certain zoning regulations, and launching new programs like the newly-created eviction defense program for low-income residents.

For some affordable housing developers, like ONE Neighborhood Builders executive director Jennifer Hawkins, the announcement was welcome news as Rhode Island faces a critical housing shortage that goes beyond Providence.

“We have shown that small properties throughout the city can be developed for affordable housing and can help revitalize our neighborhoods,” said Hawkins.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.