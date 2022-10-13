Purported Christian Orthodox monk and lawyer arrested on federal charges in $3.5 million COVID-19 relief scam

Defense lawyers for the pair didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Thursday morning. They were slated to make their initial appearances Thursday afternoon in US District Court in Boston.

Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and his attorney Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64, both of Marblehead, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said in a statement.

A purported monk and his lawyer were both arrested Thursday in Marblehead on federal charges alleging they fraudulently received over $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds meant for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, authorities said.

Rollins’s office said Bushell, a purported Orthodox Christian monk, controlled several Marblehead-based organizations, including a charity called St. Paul’s Foundation; a “monastic house” dubbed Shrine of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, Patron of Sailors, Brewers & Repentant Thieves; a purported clergy residence called Annunciation House; the monastic brewery Marblehead Brewing Co.; and a craft saltern known as Marblehead Salt Co.

Stockton, prosecutors said, served as general counsel to the various outfits, and she and Bushell resided together at Anunciation House.

“We allege that these two individuals engaged in brazen, criminal behavior that took advantage of our government’s efforts to rescue organizations—both for-profit and non-profit— by assisting with specific, legitimate expenses during the global pandemic,” Rollins said in the statement. “Pandemic relief funds are not ‘free money’ – they are a lifeline designed to help business owners and non-profit leaders experiencing real economic hardship. Our government should not and will not foot the bill for fancy designer handbags and lavish lifestyles. Hard-working people deserve these funds.”

In April 2020, Bushell allegedly with Stockton’s help submitted applications for federal COVID relief dollars meant for businesses and non-profits hammered by the pandemic, officials said.

Bushell allegedly vastly overstated his organizations’ 2019 operating costs so he could get larger loan amounts, and he and Stockton allegedly fabricated the entities’ revenues and expenses, prosecutors said. As a result of their alleged lies and subsequent requests for bigger loans, Bushell and Stockton received $3.5 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds for St. Paul’s, St. Nicholas, Annunciation House, and Marblehead Salt, authorities said.

Officials said the pair also allegedly inflated the number of employees and payroll expenses at the various organizations, netting them an additional $146,608 in Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Even if they had obtained the moneys lawfully, prosecutors said, Bushell and Stockton allegedly spent the cash for things prohibited under the loan programs, including over $1 million for renovations to two Marblehead properties they planned to develop into a monastic complex with a chapel, brewery, and beer garden; roughly $90,000 in audio video equipment; and nearly $40,000 in antique furniture.

The two also allegedly bought a new residential property and various fixtures, furnishings, and equipment for the other properties, according to prosecutors. They said Bushell, who claimed to have taken a vow of poverty, also allegedly spent over $40,000 on Swiss watches, nearly $7,000 on a Goyard designer handbag for Stockton, and $2,400 on items from Hermès and other luxury goods.

Rollins’s words were echoed in the statement by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the FBI special agent in charge of the Boston division.

“Today, we arrested a purported Orthodox Christian monk and his attorney for misdirecting millions of dollars in federal emergency assistance from businesses struggling to survive, to line their own pockets for their own personal enrichment,” Bonavolonta said. “We believe they clearly knew that what they were doing was wrong, but they did it anyway, spending tens of thousands of dollars on exclusive memberships, expensive wine, property, renovations, and even a $40,000 wristwatch.”

He assailed the pair’s alleged greed, as well.

“Their alleged greed is an affront to every hard-working taxpayer, and during these challenging times where scammers are doing everything they can to defraud people of their hard-earned money, the FBI is doing everything we can to make sure they don’t succeed,” Bonavolonta said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.