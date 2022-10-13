Rescuers, OSHA respond to incident at Everett scrap yard

The Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace accidents, were responding to the scene of an incident at an Everett scrap yard on Wednesday, officials said.

An OSHA spokesman confirmed the Everett Fire Department notified the agency of an incident at 431 2nd St. in Everett, the location of Scrap It, a metal recycling plant.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.