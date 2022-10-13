Rescuers, OSHA respond to incident at Everett scrap yard

The Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace accidents, were responding to the scene of an incident at an Everett scrap yard on Wednesday, officials said.
An OSHA spokesman confirmed the Everett Fire Department notified the agency of an incident at 431 2nd St. in Everett, the location of Scrap It, a metal recycling plant.
Details of the incident were not immediately released.
A voicemail left with the company was not immediately returned on Wednesday.
The Boston Fire Department said it deployed its technical rescue unit to assist Everett firefighters responding to the scene.
No further information was immediately available. Attempts to reach the Everett fire and police departments were not successful.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
