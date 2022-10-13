‘Seal crossing’ sign put up in Beverly to honor Shoebert the roving seal

The sign is only the first permanent ode to Shoebert at the mixed-use development where he lounged in a pond last month to the amusement of locals. The Cummings Center will also introduce a mural collage of his journey, sculpture, and possibly paint on the road to mark the path he took across the street, according to Jim Trudeau, chief design officer of the property.

A “seal crossing” street sign was designed and put up in Beverly on Tuesday, right where Shoebert — the seal who spent over a week in a local pond — crossed the road while waddling to the police station in the middle of the night, according to the Cummings Center.

“Shoebert’s arrival at Shoe Pond was a surprise to all of us and we were sort of his landlord for a week or so,” Trudeau said in a phone interview. “We’ve talked about different ways to recognize it. It’s a historic building and we like to tell the stories of the site.”

The four-year-old gray seal was released off Block Island, R.I. on Sept. 27 after a four-night stay at the Animal Rescue Clinic at Mystic Aquarium and has since been tracked back on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

“As of the past few days, Shoebert is still swimming around the Massachusetts shoreline but has moved to deeper water south of the North Shore,” Sarah Callan, assistant animal rescue manager at the Mystic Aquarium, said Thursday.

The Cummings Center’s design team decided to put up a wildlife crossing sign on the main road leading into the center, which they custom-made from vinyl, Trudeau said. After sketching it out, ordering the material, and having the design printed on, the “seal crossing” sign was born.

“There’s no ‘seal crossing’ sign on the shelf,” Trudeau chuckled. So they had to make it themselves.

Toward the front of the main Cummings Center building will soon be a digitally-printed mural featuring a compendium of photos of Shoebert’s visit to Beverly, Trudeau said. There will also be a summary of his visit — how he arrived, spent time in the pond, got out, and then was taken to the aquarium before being released.

The center is also planning to create a seal statue out of leftover steel from a previous sculpture project, Trudeau said. The design team has a sketch of a seal on a rock and they are determining the possibility of it coming to fruition.

“Local kids could come by and have a picture spot,” Trudeau said. “I don’t know if we’ll get to that ‘Make Way for Duckings’ level, but that would be great.”

Trudeau’s team mapped out Shoebert’s journey across the street right near the new “seal crossing” sign on Wednesday to plan out a paint marking on the pavement to show his path, Trudeau said.

All of these commemorative touches for Shoebert are well-deserved, as the plucky seal had an impact on the residents in Beverly and New England as a whole, said Trudeau, a Beverly-native.

“We have a lot of medical practices and someone was telling me that one of the pediatricians’ patients, a young child, wanted to stop and see Shoebert on the way in,” Trudeau said. “There was a joke that they’re going to change the [high school] football team from the Panthers to the Seals to show a real sense of commitment.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.