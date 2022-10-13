Suffolk University baseball standout, Ellis (Sonny) Lane was inspired to become a role model

The 1968 Suffolk graduate has not been forgotten by his alma mater.

It’s been more than 40 years since Ellis (Sonny) Lane was a sure-handed shortstop and senior captain on the Suffolk University baseball team.

On Oct. 14, Lane will be inducted into Suffolk’s Athletic Hall of Fame at ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. in the university’s Sargent Hall.

Sonny Lane when he was athletic director at Melrose High.

His coach, Suffolk Hall of Famer George Doucet, said Lane was “the best position player” he ever coached.

Inductions are part of Lane’s DNA.

He has previously been enshrined in the Stoneham High, Wakefield High, Melrose High, Intercity Baseball League, Massachusetts State Basketball Coaches and New England Basketball Halls of Fame.

“Suffolk meant so much to me,” said Lane, 79, who lives in York, Maine, with his wife, Paula, who was head cheerleader at Stoneham High when Lane was a three-sport standout there. “My coaches and teachers at Suffolk helped shape my character and were great role models for me.”

The Hall of Fame honor, he said, “is special because it reflects hard work as a student and an athlete, how I came to appreciate what others have done for me, and how that inspired me into being a role model for others later in life — on and off the playing field.”

Lane said many of his college teammates became lifelong friends who shared a special bond.

“It was a commuting school and at that time, we had to drive to practices and games since we had no home field,” Lane said.

Despite always being on the road, Lane said, the Rams’ teams he played on never had a losing season.

He fondly remembers a game at Clark University when he was 5-for-6 including a home run, and a game against Lowell Tech when Lane and the third baseman, Tom Walsh, provided air-tight defense that preserved a no-hitter for pitcher Buzzy Borden.

Charlie Parlagreco, Lane’s Suffolk teammate and a catcher out of Winthrop High, called Lane a great competitor and teammate.

“Sonny always came to play and we immediately bonded,” said Parlagreco, a retired Delta Airlines pilot who lives in Georgia.

An only child, his father died when Lane was 3 years old. His mother, Marguerite, and stepfather, Clif, then raise him. “They both always steered me in the right direction,” Lane said.

One path was to the athletic fields in Stoneham where Lane thrived. His uncle, Ralph Powers, a former varsity baseball player at Boston University, was a playground instructor.

“Wherever Ralph went, we followed. He taught us baseball, inside and out and that’s when I grew to love the sport,” Lane recalled. “In fact, when I got to high school, I became a playground instructor and while in college I was an assistant supervisor of all the playgrounds in town.”

At Stoneham High, Lane was a .400 hitter in baseball and was team captain, led the basketball team in assists, and was quarterback on the football team.

When he was chosen by the Globe as a First-team baseball All-Scholastic his junior year, he shared the page with future major leaguers Danny Murphy, Walt Hriniak, Bob Guindon and Wilbur Wood.

His senior year, after hitting .400 once again, he repeated as a Globe All-Scholastic.

He was also a gridiron hero for the Spartans.

Lane helped the football squad end a long losing streak by scoring all his team’s points in an 8-0 victory over Lexington High his senior season. It resulted in a four-hour traffic jam on Route 28 created by happy fans and students who celebrated in Stoneham Square.

He was offered a four-year baseball scholarship to attend Suffolk by athletic director Charlie Law and while a college student, Lane starred for the Wakefield Merchants and then the Hosmer Chiefs in the Intercity League and was a four-time MVP and league All-Star.

After graduation, Lane was a teacher-coach for 36 years. He had a 276-111 record as boys basketball coach at Wakefield High and was a three-time Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Lane moved on to Melrose High as director of athletics, retiring in 2001. During that tenure, Lane helped initiate a coaching education course for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association that still exists.

Lane, who was honored by the National Federation of High Schools for exemplary contribution to high school sports, once coached against his son, Stephen when the latter played for the Reading High basketball team.

Stephen, an inductee to the Reading High, University of Massachusetts Lowell and Intercity League Halls of Fame, is now a teacher-coach at Nashua (N.H.) High School North.

“Athletics taught me to exhibit and teach sportsmanship, and to think in terms of team, not about myself” said the elder Lane, who had a baseball tryout with the former Kansas City Athletics.

“They said, ‘You had a great camp. We will call you,’” Lane recalled. “I’m still waiting.’”

Who should we catch up with? Contact Marvin Pave with suggestions at marvin.pave@rcn.com.