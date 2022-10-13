Superintendent Mary Skipper sets priorities for school year

She also aims to strengthen community engagement, increase communication with family and staff and hold the district office and schools accountable. The six priorities will create a blueprint for the district in the year ahead, she said.

“There are holes, there are gaps that need to be addressed,” Skipper, who took over as the school district leader less than a month ago, said during a retreat meeting of the Boston School Committee.

Advertisement

During her transition from school superintendent in Somerville, where she served for the last several years, she examined what is happening in the Boston Public Schools.

“I come away with a full commitment and sense that we need our focus on a whole child here,” she said.

For Skipper, chronic absenteeism and dropout are rooted in lack of student engagement. She wants BPS to “build our schools so that they are places where all students feel they can be successful no matter where they are.”

She also acknowledged that students lost social-emotional and academic skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We, like other urban districts, had historical achievement and opportunity gaps and we don’t want to go back to that baseline,” she said. “We want to close those gaps and strive for something more than that.”

Among the ways she hopes to boost academic performance is by increasing access through equitable literacy and expanding bilingual education.

When it comes to school safety, Skipper said it is going to take partnering with city agencies and the community to talk about what is going on in the neighborhoods around schools, as well as retraining school staff and realigning safety protocols across the district.

Advertisement

“We have had some real horrific situations that have happened in the community and then spilled into schools, on school premises, near schools,” Skipper said — her comments come after the recent shooting of a student outside of Jeremiah E. Burke High School.

“Almost every day, there’s some kind of violence in and around the schools,” she said. “Schools need to be safe zones.”

The priorities align with the strategic, five-year plan BPS established prior to the pandemic, that aims to bring equity to schools across all neighborhoods and build new trust with students and their families.

It also coincides with the critical state improvement plan BPS has been tasked with implementing. The agreement held off the threat of a total state takeover and was finalized by Mayor Michelle Wu, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, and top BPS leaders two days before Skipper was selected in June as the district’s next leader.

Since the state agreement was made, the district already has reported a new system for addressing complaints from families; assessed the conditions of bathrooms and set initial priorities; laid out plans to better serve multilingual learners and students with disabilities; and solicited bids from experts who will review and recommend fixes to student safety, special education, and transportation.

“This is really, for me, a spirit of collaboration oncoming,” Skipper said. “When I saw Boston and BPS working the best it’s when everyone was engaged; our school committee, our city council, our mayor, our nonprofits, our philanthropic, our post-secondaries, our businesses, all with the idea that students were in the center, and they were the value and the system that we need to build with.”

Advertisement

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.