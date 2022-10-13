Birthdays: Singer-musician Paul Simon is 81. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 78. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 75. Model Beverly Johnson is 70. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 65. Senator Maria Cantwell, Democrat of Washington, is 64. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 60. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 40. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, is 33. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 21.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1775, the US Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the US Supreme Court building in Washington.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, with a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.

In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.

In 1999, in Boulder, Colorado, the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen’s slaying.

In 2003, the UN Security Council approved a resolution expanding the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In 2007, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, after meeting with human-rights activists in Moscow, told reporters the Russian government under Vladimir Putin had amassed so much central authority that the power-grab could undermine its commitment to democracy.

In 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.

In 2011, Raj Rajaratnam, the hedge fund billionaire at the center of one of the biggest insider-trading cases in US history, was sentenced by a federal judge in New York to 11 years behind bars.

In 2012, Republicans Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan rallied college students in all corners of all-important Ohio and hammered at President Barack Obama for going easy on China over unfair trade practices; Obama took precious time off the campaign trail to practice for the next debate against his GOP rival. Actor and TV host Gary Collins, 74, died in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In 2016, Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.

In 2017, President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear accord, but did not pull the United States out of the deal or re-impose nuclear sanctions. (Trump would pull the United States out of the deal the following May and restore harsh sanctions.) Attorneys general in nearly 20 states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to end a federal subsidy under the Affordable Care Act that lowered out-of-pocket medical costs for consumers with modest incomes.

Advertisement

Last year, US officials said they would reopen land borders to nonessential travel starting in November, ending a 19-month freeze. The government reported that another jump in consumer prices in September sent inflation up 5.4 percent from where it was a year earlier, as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. At the age of 90, actor William Shatner – best known as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” – rode into space and back aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company, becoming the oldest person to travel in space.