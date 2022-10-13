Worcester DA honors 46 first responders who helped rescue man trapped in car

The award came nearly three months after first responders “worked together and diligently” to find a 60-year-old Hopedale man who was missing for 24 hours before rescuers found his car in the woods in Milford.

The Team Excellence and Merit Award, which recognizes public safety employees going “above and beyond the call of duty,” was presented to 48 police, fire and other emergency workers, Early’s office said in a statement.

Dozens of first responders from Hopedale and Milford were honored Thursday for their role in rescuing a man who was trapped beneath an overturned Jeep in Milford in July according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

“When this call came in, there was one goal, and it was a goal shared across everyone involved; to find this man and get him back home to his family,” Early said. “It is only fitting this group of dedicated first responders receive the TEAM Award, because every aspect of his rescue and response embodied teamwork.”

Milford police were first alerted to the situation just after 8:20 a.m. on July 17, after police in Hopedale reported that a resident had failed to return home and had not been seen since around 2 p.m. the previous day, the statement said.

The missing man’s cellphone was determined to be near the quarries around Walden Woods and Interstate 495. Officers searched the woods with ATVs and drones, Early’s office said.

After determining the coordinates of the man’s vehicle, emergency crews arrived to find the man trapped under an overturned Jeep, the statement said. The man was freed and transported to a local hospital.

“It was a great feeling to find this man, injured but alive,” said Hopkinton Fire Chief Bill Miller. “It was an amazing group effort.”

The group of 46 honored on Thursday was made up of members of the Milford and Hopkinton police and fire departments, as well as the technical rescue team of State Fire District 14 and Community EMS, the statement said.

Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson said the honor stressed the importance of teamwork.

“Our agencies work hand in hand every day,” he said. “We appreciate the recognition. This rescue was the result of teamwork and coordination, the hallmarks of being a first responder.”

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.