Boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico while ‘fending off sharks’ recount struggle to survive at sea

The fishermen were attacked by sharks, suffered deep cuts to their hands, and clung onto a makeshift raft for more than a day, they said. The ordeal ultimately ended with a dramatic rescue “just in the nick of time,” the US Coast Guard Heartland said in a news release Monday, an update that included an image of a shredded life jacket and videos of the mission as it unfolded.

An average day fishing out on the water turned into a harrowing tale of survival for three men over the weekend, after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Two of the fisherman pulled from the waters by crews a day after their boat sank recounted the scenario on NBC’s “TODAY” show Wednesday. They were later reunited with three Coast Guard members who helped bring them and another boater to safety in an emotional surprise.

A sunburned Luan Nguyen and Phong Le said the taxing ordeal began the morning of Oct. 8, after their boat capsized off the coast of Empire, Louisiana. Le said the boat was tied to a nearby oil rig when the waves started crashing with increasing intensity, causing the boat to dip into the waves and rapidly take on water. The three men immediately strapped on their life vests.

“It’s like the the perfect storm, the perfect accident,” Le said.

Le said the men tied two ice chests together with his bandana, with the goal of pushing their makeshift raft to safety on the oil rig.

“Every oil rig has some kind of phone or something on there. So we figured if we can get on there, we can make a distress call,” Le said.

But hours passed by and eventually night fell, and the three men remained clinging to the coolers.

Advertisement

“That was a pretty scary thing,” Luan Nguyen said. “Good thing there was a full moon out, so we had light. But we couldn’t see anything, we could barely see anything. So we just drifted at night.”

It wasn’t long before more trouble arrived, and they were confronted by sharks. One of the apex predators even bit through a life vest, which was later recovered by the Coast Guard.

“The shark hit the life vest and I tried to push him off — wouldn’t go away. So I jabbed him in his eyes ...put my thumbs in his eyes. And he took took off,” Nguyen said. “I got a couple scars, but you know.”

On top of the shark attack, the men were also stung by jellyfish every “15 to 20 minutes,” Le said. He added that the jellyfish “weren’t small.” He used his hands to demonstrate the size of one to the show’s hosts.

When asked what they said to each other during the long night, Le said “the crazy thing” was that they didn’t talk much. Instead, they just held onto each other to stay warm.

After the sun rose on Sunday, Le only had five percent battery left on his cellphone. He decided to make a last-ditch effort, referring to it as “their last chance.” Le said he swam to a shrimp boat about four to five miles away to try and get help. But within a mile, he said, the boat started to take off in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

Le opened up his phone and that’s when “all of a sudden all of the text messages came in.”

“The whole time I didn’t have no signal, but out in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, I had a signal,” Le said. He held up his phone in its waterproof case.

To see his location, Le said he went to Apple Maps. He sent a screenshot of his location to a friend and let them know his boat sank and they were floating out at sea.

The Coast Guard had already been searching for the men in an area “slightly larger than the state of Rhode Island,” after a concerned family member reported them missing. The text message helped them narrow down the location.

The men were eventually rescued 25 miles offshore. When crews found them, the boaters were dehydrated and showing signs of hypothermia.

In a heartwarming end to the television interview, three members of the Coast Guard who helped rescue the men — Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Seaman Andrew Stone, and Lt. Katy Caraway — were brought out to meet with Nguyen and Le. Fellow fisherman Son Nguyen is still recovering, NBC News reported, and wasn’t on the show.

Stone said the rescue epitomized one of the core reasons why he joined the Coast Guard.

“I love this branch because we’re able to do stuff like that. I can be able to see him alive and recovering. It’s awesome,” he said.

Advertisement

Nguyen was brought to tears.

“I just remember [Stone] picking me up, pulling me out the water. It was like, ‘Wow. We made it,’” he said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.